A US military investigation into the US drone raid conducted in Kabul in August revealed that ten civilians and the driver of the vehicle were killed and that the targeted vehicle was likely not an ISIS-K threat. .

This was announced to the Pentagon by General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, calling the raid “a mistake”. “The raid was decided on the belief that it would prevent an imminent threat to our forces and people trying to be evacuated through the airport but it was a mistake and I offer my sincere apologies,” he said. McKenzie then said he was “fully responsible for this raid and its tragic ending”.