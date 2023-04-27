The American president, Joe Biden, announced this Tuesday (25) that he will seek re-election in 2024. The campaign of the democrat presented a video entitled “Liberdade” to confirm the candidacy and present the slogan “Let’s finish the work!”. The phrase summarizes the size of the challenge that the current president will face in the next year and a half: an NBC News poll released on Sunday (23), for example, showed that 70% of Americans think that Biden should not run again.

In addition to facing voters’ concerns about his age — at 80, Joe Biden is already the oldest ruler in the country’s history — the Democrat will also need to prove the value of his legacy so far in at least three main areas: the economy , foreign policy and ideological guidelines.

At the polls, voters will keep in mind events such as the disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation in the first two years of government, as well as the historic reduction in unemployment, in addition to the heated legal battle between states and the federation in relation to abortion.

If elections were held today, Americans would have this scenario to consider:

Foreign policy

One of the Biden administration’s most controversial decisions to date was the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, handing the country over to the radical Taliban group. The result of this measure not only generated billions of dollars in lost military equipment but, more importantly, a historic setback in the human rights of Afghan women and children who are now under the oppression of religious extremism. Almost two years after that decision, the Afghan economy has collapsed, with around 85% of the population living below the poverty line, according to a United Nations Development Program report released last week.

Another conflict of great importance on the president’s agenda is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While some experts believe that Joe Biden’s reaction signaled to Vladimir Putin that the North Atlantic Pact can tolerate a “small incursion” in Ukraine, letting the conflict drag on for more than a year, others positively highlight the rapprochement of Finland and Sweden. after the expression of interest from these countries to join NATO (Finland has already made its entry into the organization official), as well as the fact that the USA donated US$ 46.6 billion in military aid to Ukraine — an amount nine times greater than the second largest donor, the United Kingdom, as reported by BBC.

In addition, relations between the US and China, in particular with Taiwan, are also worth mentioning. While the Biden administration recently approved $1 billion in arms sales to the island, that’s just a tiny fraction of what Taiwan would need to defend itself against a Chinese invasion. Voters will still need to assess whether Joe Biden is tough enough to respond to a possible military incursion from China. Earlier this year, Air Force General Mike Minihan sent a memo to his officers with a scathing warning: “I hope I’m wrong,” he wrote about the possibility of war between the US and China. “My gut tells me that we will fight in 2025.”

Finally, Joe Biden’s lack of progress on a nuclear deal with Iran, coupled with the Islamic country’s rapprochement with Russia, is also a cause for concern for foreign policy experts, putting more pressure on the Democratic president for a possible second. mandate.

The newspaper The New York Times was emphatic in his February editorial, stating that Joe Biden will be remembered 50 years from now for the outcome of his foreign policy. “What will matter in 2073 is whether he can reverse the global tide of democratic retreat that began long before his presidency but reached new heights with the Taliban victory in Afghanistan and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. it will be a historic achievement, otherwise much darker days will come,” the editors wrote.

“For Ukraine, the minimum American goal is to deny Russia any gains from its aggression last year — anything less and Vladimir Putin will be able to claim victory, freeze the conflict and wait patiently against a weakened and demoralized Ukrainian state. For Iran, the goal is to prevent the regime from reaching a nuclear breakup. For Taiwan, it’s arming the island to the point where it can fend for itself against Chinese invasion, while preserving a viable American option for intervention. On top of all that, management is a portrait in ambivalence.”

Economy

A CNN poll last month showed that seven in 10 Americans rated the economy weak or very bad. Three out of five respondents projected that the country’s situation will be even worse a year from now.

Much of this perception was built by the rise in inflation. Last year this index surpassed 9%, the highest inflation of the last 40 years in the country. The New York Federal Reserve indicated that at least a third of this surge was driven by the US$ 1.9 trillion package announced by the Democrat as a relief to the impacts of Covid-19 in the country. After the worst, the country had an inflation rate of 5% last month, a welcome reduction, but still high. In the last decade this index had not exceeded 3%.

To counterbalance consumer price perceptions, Biden is betting on job creation. Last month, the US economy created 236,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, one of the lowest in history, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US public agency for statistics on the labor market. work. Biden’s unemployment rate so far is better than that of Presidents Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and both Bushes.

The impressive data, however, does not excite. This is because a large number of jobs hold back real wage growth. In May, Biden wrote that monthly job creation needed to drop to something close to 150,000, a level he said would be “consistent with a low unemployment rate and a healthy economy,” as reported by the The New York Times.

Economists also believe that in the coming months the economy should be tougher on Biden. One reason is the debt ceiling, or the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay for programs like Social Security and Medicare. It reached its cap in January, and Congressional Republicans and the president are currently in talks to suspend it. There is also a risk with banks pulling back on lending following the government bailouts of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Finally, another issue that should keep campaign strategists up at night is the rise in Federal Reserve interest rates. Many Wall Street analysts are operating under the logic that the US central bank is taming the country’s high inflation by raising interest rates, which in turn causes demand to fall and unemployment to rise.

“I kind of suppose this low rate [de desemprego] be temporary for now,” said Steve Kamin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, in an interview with CNBC. “As Fed interest rates start to ‘bite’ more, as the economy slows and the job market tightens, unemployment is likely to rise again.”

Abortion

Ideological agendas and civil rights should be other major highlights of the presidential race. A survey published by the Kaiser Family Foundation in August of last year showed that, among a representative sample of 1,847 American adults, 74% considered inflation a very important issue for the elections, but the economic issue was closely followed by gun rights (57 %) and access to abortion (55%).

Biden’s candidacy announcement video proves he has an eye on these topics. In the first four seconds, an image of a woman is displayed in front of the Supreme Court holding a sign with the words “abortion is medical assistance”.

Read more at: Convictions of Gazeta do Povo: Defense of life from conception

Although Joe Biden personally avoids using the word abortion in his speeches and interviews as much as possible – and the internet is full of websites with counters about it –, his vice president, Kamala Harris, is a stamped figure in events and demonstrations on the subject. No wonder, on the same day that the announcement of the candidacy for the presidency was made, Harris spoke at a rally at Howard University to highlight what she called “the government’s commitment” to the issue.

The record of federal actions during his tenure also proves this. After the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade in June of last year and return states the right to freely legislate on the issue, the Biden administration took steps to reverse the judges’ assessment.

If, on the one hand, 12 states have already announced a ban on the practice locally, on the other hand Biden promised in a Democratic committee held in October that he would present to the next US Congress a project making abortion more flexible in national territory in January 2024. At the same event, he said he would veto any proposal by Republicans in the opposite direction, further polarizing the debate.

More recently, the case involving the mifepristone abortion pill was the protagonist of the battle between states and the federation. Last Friday (21), the Supreme Court of the United States decided to maintain access to this pill and suspended an injunction issued by a district judge in the state of Texas at the beginning of the month and another by an appeals court. The magistrates also blocked new restrictions that may be decided by lower courts on mifepristone, a drug approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) since 2000 and whose sale is contested by pro-life groups.

The last editorial of the conservative magazine National Review about the candidacy announcement described Joe Biden’s legacy on ideological issues this way: ′′ Biden’s lavish spending on the federal budget exacerbated the runaway inflation of his first term, which has not yet been fully controlled. In other matters, he has simply relinquished leadership to his party’s radicals on a range of cultural and economic issues, from women’s sports to gas stoves, domestic energy production and mismanagement of the country’s transport infrastructure. Democrats are washing the radicalism out of their policies through an aging shill,” the editors wrote.