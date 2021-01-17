The homicide occurred this Sunday, January 17, when the two women were addressing the country’s highest court of justice in Kabul, the Afghan capital. Its driver was injured. So far, no armed group has claimed responsibility for the deaths of the two judges, in a context of a new wave of violence hitting the city.

Added to the new wave of killings in Kabul were two judges from the country’s Supreme Court of Justice. The murder took place in full peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban group, which are taking place in Qatar. However, the violence has hampered the talks, which are mediated by the United States.

The Taliban rejected their role in the killing of the two judges, and so far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement condemning the violence against civilians and calling on the Taliban to agree to a “permanent ceasefire.”

“Terror, horror and crime” are not the solution to the problem, assured the president.

Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul and other cities while government and Taliban representatives have been holding peace talks in Qatar https://t.co/B2gWfOD4JP pic.twitter.com/ir2ax0KdDV – Reuters (@Reuters) January 17, 2021

The magistrates were attacked with gunshots on the morning of this Sunday, January 17, while they were driving in a vehicle to their work, in the highest judicial instance of the country. Its driver was injured and a source from the security forces, quoted by the EFE agency, said that the attackers fired from two motorcycles.

Although the violent Sunni group has repeatedly denied involvement in some recent assaults, it has also indicated that it will continue to “eliminate” important government figures.

Attacks against women in Afghanistan on the rise

In recent weeks, the attacks appear to be having a new target, as the majority of victims have been female state officials.

A woman walks past the scene where a group of unidentified men shot dead two Afghan judges working for the Supreme Court of Justice, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 17, 2021. © AFP / Wakil Kohsar

Currently, only 28% of Afghan government workers are women. In recent years, Afghan institutions, including judicial bodies, have attempted to increase their share of women in the judiciary, with an extremely low number compared to men.

However, so far only a few have been employed in Kabul, the capital, and other large cities in the nation. In the rest of Afghanistan, there are no women working as judges or state officials.

The attacks against them are added to unprecedented selective attacks against journalists, activists or intellectuals in the country.

Violence in Afghanistan grows as the US withdraws its troops

The violent spiral coincides with the order of the US administration of Donald Trump to significantly reduce the quota of its troops on Afghan soil and in Iraq, one of its campaign promises to end the US military presence in conflicts that started after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

FILE – US President Donald Trump speaks with US troops during a surprise Thanksgiving visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, on November 28, 2019. The US Army has reduced troop levels on Afghan soil and Iraq at 2,500, in each country, their lowest levels in nearly two decades. © AFP / Olivier Douliery

The number of US troops in Afghanistan has dropped to 2,500, the lowest level in 20 years, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

Afghan sources note that negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban are likely to make substantial progress under new President Joe Biden.

With Reuters and EFE