Two female judges working for the Afghan Supreme Court were shot dead in Kabul on Sunday morning (January 17th). “Armed men attacked [leur] vehicle, the court spokesman told AFP, specifying that they were going to their workplace when they were murdered. Their driver is injured. ” The Supreme Court had already been the target of an attack in February 2017: a suicide bombing targeting a crowd of employees left at least 20 dead and 41 injured.

Afghanistan has witnessed a series of targeted assassinations in recent weeks, including members of the media, politicians and human rights defenders. Members of the security forces are also often targeted. On Saturday January 16, two police officers were killed in Kabul in the explosion of a roadside mine as they passed by.

Targeted assassinations are rarely claimed, but Afghan authorities blamed them on the Taliban, even though the Islamic State organization has claimed some. Violence has only increased across the country in recent months, despite ongoing peace negotiations in Doha (Qatar) between the Afghan government and the Taliban. These talks, which started in September, are progressing very slowly and the two camps are trying to agree on the agenda for the talks to date.