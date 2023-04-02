Three British nationals are being held by the Taliban in Afghanistan: the 23-year-old is among them Miles Routledge, who returned to the country after being evacuated by the British military less than two years ago, and has become notorious (amid controversy) for his travels to dangerous places. He reports it Sky News.

The other two are the doctor Kevin Cornwell And another Briton who runs a hotel in Kabul. They are all believed to have been held by the Taliban secret police since January. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are working hard to ensure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and are supporting the families.”

Dr Cornwell, 53, had been arrested at his hotel on 11 January on suspicion of having an illegal firearm in his room’s safe, but his family said he had been granted a licence. The British authorities continue to advise compatriots against any travel to Afghanistan on the basis of security risks, including those of a possible detention by the Taliban authorities.

Zarifa Ghafari “NATO in Afghanistan for 20 years to recite slogans in compounds” Francesca Mannocchi March 16, 2023



Scott Richards, of the non-profit Presidium Network which assists Cornwell and the unknown Briton, told Sky News to believe that the two are in good health and are being treated well. But he added: “There has been no significant contact with them, there has been no access by international monitoring agencies … and there has been no other form of access to the individuals to date.” ». “We are very confident that contact will take place,” he added. His organization hopes that a positive development of the situation could coincide with the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid.