Afghanistan | Three British men have been captured by the Taliban, one of whom calls himself a ‘dangerous tourist’

Two of the men were already imprisoned in January, although it was only now made public.

in Afghanistan Three British citizens are being held captive by the Taliban regime. The matter was reported by the non-profit organization Presidium Network, which says it is working with the families of the two arrested men.

The British Foreign Ministry also said that it supports the families and that it is working towards consular contact with the detained British men.

The arrest of the two men took place already in January, but the case was made public only now.

“We believe they are healthy and that they have been treated well. We have no reason to believe that they were treated badly, for example by torture,” said the head of the organization Scott Richards for the Sky News channel.

According to the Telegraph magazine, the third man is a YouTube performer arrested in March Miles Routledge, 21, who calls himself a “dangerous tourist.” Traveling to warring countries and other dangerous destinations, Routledge has caused a stir with his exploits on the platform. Routledge was arrested along with two Polish nationals.

Previously this week the Taliban captured the founder of Pen Path, an organization campaigning for girls’ education Matiullah Wesan.

Wesa was arrested on Monday after evening prayers outside the mosque, his brother said. Wesa’s organization has campaigned for girls’ education and textbooks, especially in rural Afghanistan.

