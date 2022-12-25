Monday, December 26, 2022
Afghanistan | Three aid organizations cease their activities due to the work ban imposed on women by the Taliban

December 25, 2022
The aid organizations Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International announced in a joint statement that they are suspending their program pending clarity on the administration’s order.

Three The international aid organization announced on Sunday that it would suspend its humanitarian programs in Afghanistan in response to the Taliban regime’s order to ban female workers from working, news agency Reuters reports.

Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International announced in a joint statement that they are suspending their program pending further information on the administration’s order.

“We cannot effectively reach the children, women and men in desperate need of help in Afghanistan without our female staff,” the statement said, adding that without women, the organizations would not have reached millions of Afghans in need since August last year.

In the joint statement of the organizations, it was also emphasized that the ban on female personnel affects thousands of jobs at a time when Afghanistan is facing a deep economic crisis.

Read more: The Taliban ordered NGOs to ban women from working

On Saturday On December 24, the Taliban ordered all local and foreign NGOs to prevent female workers from working.

Spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Economy by Abdulrahman Habib according to the NGO’s female employees are not allowed to work for the time being because some of them have not followed the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

PREVIOUSLY in December, the Taliban closed universities to women “for the time being”.

The Taliban has already restricted women’s studies at university. For example, the study of veterinary medicine, economics and agriculture is completely prohibited for women, and the study of journalism is significantly restricted.

Universities have separate entrances and classrooms for women, and they are only allowed to be taught by female professors or old men. Girls over the age of 12 are also prevented from entering school.

In addition to education, working and free movement are limited in women’s lives.

The report by the human rights organization Amnesty tells about the torture of protesting women, the arrests of women for minor violations and the increased number of forced marriages of girls.

IN AFGHANISTAN In 2021, the Taliban, which came back to power, promised not to curtail women’s rights, but has not kept its promise. The UN has assessed that the Taliban’s restriction of the freedoms of girls and women is possibly a crime against humanity.

