Afghanistan The Washington Post: The United States will withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the fall

The withdrawal is expected to be completed by the anniversary of the U.S. terrorist attacks.

The United States president Joe Biden intends to withdraw the remaining American soldiers from Afghanistan by 9/11 next year. It marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in the United States, which began the war in Afghanistan.

The newspaper tells about it The Washington Post with reference to anonymous sources of government. According to the newspaper, Biden will announce a withdrawal schedule on Wednesday.

According to the official figure, the United States has only 2,500 troops left in Afghanistan. However, according to The Washington Post, the strength of the troops has been constantly changing as the situation has fluctuated. Sources in the magazine say the actual figure is currently around 3,500 soldiers.

Yet a year ago, there were about 12,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump entered into an agreement with the Taliban, which was fighting the Afghan regime at the time, to reduce the number of American troops to 8,600 by this spring.

However, Trump, who made election promises to end “eternal wars,” surprised the public last November by announcing a faster-than-agreed withdrawal. Trump Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said at the time that all troops would leave Afghanistan by May Day.

So Biden doesn’t aim for such a fast schedule. However, ending “eternal wars” seems to be one of the few things he agrees with his predecessor.

United States invaded Afghanistan in the fall of 2001 to rivet a terrorist leader Osama bin Laden and to overthrow the Taliban regime that supported him. At most, there were tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, either in their own operation or as part of a NATO-led operation.

Finland continues to participate in the NATO-led training and advisory operation Resolute Support in Afghanistan. Defense Forces At the beginning of December, the number of Finns was reduced from 60 to 20.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to the financing of the operation is secured until 2024.