Afghanistan | The UN Security Council condemns the Taliban’s bans on women

The UN demands equal rights for women and girls in Afghanistan and condemns the bans imposed by the Taliban on women from university studies and working in non-governmental organizations.

27.12. 22:51

The Council demanded full, equal and meaningful rights for Afghan women and girls in society and condemned the bans imposed by the extremist Taliban on women’s high school and university studies and work in humanitarian aid organizations. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the council, banning women’s studies “represents the worsening erosion of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms” in Afghanistan. According to the UN, the bans immediately affect humanitarian activities in the country, including the activities of the UN.

“These restrictions are inconsistent with the commitments the Taliban have made to the people of Afghanistan and the expectations of the international community,” the statement said.

None of the 15 member states of the Security Council objected to the statement.

Also UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk demanded on Tuesday, the Taliban to lift the restrictions.

“The de facto regime’s attempts to silence and make women and girls invisible will not succeed – it will only harm the Afghan people, increase their suffering and slow down the country’s development,” said Türk.

The Taliban banned women’s university studies in Afghanistan “for now” a week ago. Days after that, on Christmas Eve, the Taliban ordered the country’s civil society organizations to ban women from working.

At least three international aid organizations – Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE International – announced after the women’s work ban, that they will stop their humanitarian programs in Afghanistan. According to the organizations, it is impossible to continue their operations without female staff.

Director of UN Humanitarian Aid Martin Griffiths told the Security Council last week that 97% of Afghans live in poverty and two-thirds need help to survive. 20 million Afghans are on the brink of starvation and 1.1 million teenage girls are banned from school.

The Taliban rose to power in Afghanistan again in August 2021.