Afghanistan | The Taliban violently broke up a demonstration of about 40 women in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat protesters marching to the Ministry of Education and fired into the air to break up the protest. The organization has ruled Afghanistan for almost a year.

Afghanistan fighters of the ruling Taliban organization violently broke up a demonstration in the country’s capital, Kabul, on Saturday.

The news agency AFP reports on the matter.

According to AFP, around 40 women participated in the demonstration. The news agency reports that the participants are demanding “bread, work and freedom” on the street.

The women marched in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul. After that, according to AFP, Taliban fighters dispersed the participants of the demonstration by beating and shooting in the air.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan almost exactly a year ago, on August 15, 2021. Before this, women’s rights were made some progress.

The international coalition led by NATO tried for a long time to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan. However, the operation failed, and Afghanistan was eventually quickly conquered by the Taliban.

While still coming to power, the Taliban promised Western countries that they would rule more softly than during their previous period of power in 1996–2001. In practice, however, the grip has been tight, and the position of women has deteriorated rapidly.

For example, women’s study and work opportunities have narrowed significantly. In addition, covering clothing has been demanded more and more widely and strictly.

Women were also involved in opposing the Taliban regime’s reforms in the fall of 2021, but the demonstrations have been largely silenced.

A group of female protesters during a demonstration calling for an independent Afghan government in Kabul on September 7, 2021.

The Taliban in the new regime, the failed operation and reconstruction projects of the western powers have also attracted criticism.

The war between the Taliban and international forces raging in the country for decades has left deep scars on the country. One of the most significant mistakes of the NATO-led coalition has been considered to be that it tried to forcefully eradicate something that could not be eradicated.

In addition, according to the participants and experts, actions in many reconstruction projects were questionable.

For example, the training of female Afghan police officers, which was considered a favorite project of Western countries, did not consider the cultural conditions sufficiently and exposed many Afghan women to sexual abuse.