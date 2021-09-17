Afghanistan The Taliban urged boys over the age of 12 to return to school, but closed the doors to the girls

In the past, the extremist organization has promised that women will be allowed to return to their university studies with certain reservations.

Extremist organization The Taliban’s education ministry on Friday urged all high school boys to return to their studies, according to The Guardian and news agency Reuters, among others.

However, the girls were not invited back to study and are apparently expected to remain at home. The second level in the country comprises categories 7–12, ie 13–19 years old.

The Taliban has previously stated that it allows women to study at universities, as long as the teaching is carried out in gender-segregated facilities. However, this decision has been found to reduce women’s learning opportunities due to, among other things, subject restrictions.

In an earlier announcement, the Taliban Ministry of Education also urged elementary school students to return to their studies. This call applied to both girls and boys in grades 1-6 and ages 7-13.

On the ground there is thus a situation where women now studying at university may be the last female students if girls are not allowed to attend secondary education.

The extremist organization has sought to appear more liberal in public compared to its last era in the 1990s.