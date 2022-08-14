Afghanistan | The Taliban reneged on the promises they made a year ago, and Afghans’ lives became a “human rights nightmare”

The situation in Afghanistan, which has been taken over by the Taliban, is alarming for food security, women’s rights and dissidents, report the UN and Human Rights Watch.

in Afghanistan power officially passed to the extremist organization Taliban a year ago on August 15.

In autumn 2021 The Taliban promised that they govern more moderately and that they respect, for example, women’s rights and freedom of the press.

Shortly after coming to power in September, however, it became clear that hopes for the fulfillment of the promises were in vain.

In August 2022, the consequences will be clear as day. Women’s rights have been restricted, dissidents have been persecuted and executed, and critical media have been silenced. A large part of the population is starving, and many have to fear violence, such as battles and terrorist attacks.

Read more: This is what Taliban-ruled Kabul looks like: Photographer Kaveh Rostamkhani takes you to a city of censored advertising faces and veiled law enforcers that lives a new everyday life

Human rights work, for example, has informed about the situation this week experts from the UN and a human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“Afghanistan is living a human rights nightmare, victims of both Taliban brutality and international apathy,” Human Rights Watch Afghanistan researcher Fereshta Abbasi says in the organization’s press release.

See also Dance The main prize of the Helsinki International Ballet Competition for Yuka Masumoto Women participated in a demonstration demanding the departure of the Pakistanis and the independent administration of Afghanistan in September 2021. During the Taliban’s rule, demonstrations have been dispersed very often.

About a year ago, women who applied from a UN refugee agency camp queued for financial aid before returning to their home region in eastern Afghanistan near Kabul on July 28, 2022.

Situation is also weak in terms of food security and health care, for example.

This is due, among other things, to Afghanistan’s extremely weak economic situation. The collapse of the national economy was also clear already in autumn 2021.

More than half of Afghanistan’s population is currently suffering from a lack of food.

of the World Food Program under the UN According to WFP Out of Afghanistan’s population of 41.7 million people, 22.8 million people have an acute shortage of food. More than 8.7 Afghans are in a state of emergency due to insufficient food.

HS will report on citizens’ emergency on the spot in February 2022, for example.

Read more: Families have to resort to extreme measures in impoverished Afghanistan: “Everyone can think about the kind of situation in which a person is forced to sell their children”

See also Tennis | Anastasia Kulikova knows the brutality of the world of tennis, and therefore she runs after ranking points rather than money. Food donations from UN aid agencies in Yakawlang, Bamiyan province in July. Afghanistan’s food security depends on aid, and even these do not reach a large part of the people.

A big one part of the population is not reached by humanitarian aid. In the way is not only the Taliban regime, but also the fact that it is not officially recognized abroad. Subsidies and grants that go through the state administration have largely been put on hold.

It is also difficult to get humanitarian aid to the more remote and inaccessible regions of Afghanistan. Under the new rule of the Taliban, they have also been shaken by difficult weather conditions and earthquakes.

Read more: Lack of food and water and illness threaten thousands of Afghans as a result of the devastating earthquake

The background of the problems is also the international, 20-year operation led by NATO and what was done during it numerous errors. The actions of the United States and other Western countries are seen to have exacerbated Afghanistan’s difficulties in many ways.

See also Theater Review Middle-aged man repeats his routines as if he were living in a laboratory, but small signs reveal grief Fighting broke out in northern Afghanistan last month between the Taliban and a rival armed group. The people of Kuva fled them to Yakawlang in Bamiyan province and sat in Duzdanchisma village on July 15.

This one therefore the international community and western countries are required to act. According to UN experts and Human Rights Watch, the Taliban must be condemned, but the citizens must be helped in one way or another.

According to them, other countries should, for example, ensure that the sanctions against Afghanistan do not prevent humanitarian aid from entering the country. According to HRW, the current sanctions should be relaxed.

At the same time it has however stated, that emergency aid alone will never solve the Afghan crisis. For example, the country needs a functioning, recognized central bank.

The bank has not been wanted in international money transfer systems, because there is a fear that the funds will naturally flow only into the hands of the Taliban.

If no agreement can be reached about the bank, HRW recommendsthat the administrations of different countries, the UN and the World Bank would negotiate with the Taliban on short-term agreements to improve food security.