No country has yet recognized the current Afghanistan.

Extreme Islamic Prime Minister of the Taliban regime Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Wednesday called on Muslim countries to recognize Afghanistan in its current form.

“I appeal to Muslim countries to set an example and officially recognize us,” Akhund said in the Afghan capital, Kabul, according to AFP news agency. “I hope then we can develop quickly.”

Akhund spoke at a conference discussing solutions to the devastating economic situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban rose to power last August, but no country has yet recognized the current government.

Foreign powers are in a difficult position, as millions of Afghans in distress should be able to help – but without supporting the Taliban regime.

Many Members of the Taliban regime are subject to international sanctions.

“We don’t want anyone’s help. We don’t want that because of the authorities, ”Akhund said, referring to international recognition.

“We want it because of the people,” Akhund continued, according to AFP. He said the Taliban had created favorable conditions for the country by restoring peace and security.