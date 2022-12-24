Afghanistan | The Taliban ordered NGOs to ban women from working

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy, female employees of non-governmental organizations are not allowed to work for the time being because some of them have not followed the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

The Taliban ordered all local and foreign NGOs on Saturday to prevent female employees from working, reports the Reuters news agency.

According to Reuters, the ban was announced in a letter from the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Economy by Abdulrahman Habib according to the letter, it was said that female employees of NGOs are not allowed to work for the time being because some of them have not followed the administration’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.

Yet it is uncertain whether the administration’s order applies to United Nations organizations with large presences in Afghanistan.

When Habib was asked if the ban applies to organizations under the UN, he replied that it applies to organizations that fall under the ACBAR, the coordinating body for humanitarian organizations in Afghanistan.

The UN is not part of ACBAR, but it includes more than 180 local and international non-governmental organizations. However, the UN often makes agreements with NGOs registered in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan representative of Norway, which finances development aid Paul Klouman Bekken condemned the Taliban ban. In January, Norway hosted talks between the Taliban and members of civil society.

“The ban on female employees of non-governmental organizations must be lifted immediately,” Bekken tweeted.

“In addition to being a blow to women’s rights, this is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and harming the most vulnerable Afghans.”

Previously in December, the Taliban closed universities to women “for the time being”.

The Taliban has already restricted women’s studies at university. For example, the study of veterinary medicine, economics and agriculture is completely prohibited for women, and the study of journalism is significantly restricted.

Universities have separate entrances and classrooms for women, and they are only allowed to be taught by female professors or old men. Girls over the age of 12 are also prevented from entering school.

In addition to education, working and free movement are limited in women’s lives.

Human rights organization Amnesty statement tells about the torture of protesting women, the arrests of women for minor infractions and the increased number of forced marriages of girls.

IN AFGHANISTAN In 2021, the Taliban, which came back to power, promised not to curtail women’s rights, but has not kept its promise. The UN has assessedthat the Taliban’s restriction of the freedoms of girls and women is possibly a crime against humanity.