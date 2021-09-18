Afghanistan The Taliban has replaced the Ministry of Women’s Affairs with a ministry that oversees the morale of its citizens

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has brought back the Ministry of Promoting Virtue and Preventing Evil, which was responsible for the feared moral police who had previously patrolled the streets.

In Afghanistan The Taliban appear to have closed the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and replaced it with a ministry overseeing the morale of its citizens, say the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and American The New York Post.

The nameplate of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs had been removed on Friday and replaced by a sign from the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Evil.

The ministry also operated during the Taliban rule in the 1990s, when it forced citizens to abide by strict Islamic rules. Women’s behavior in particular was severely restricted.

Ministry of Women’s Affairs the women who worked said they had tried to return to work for weeks, but were locked out of the building. According to the BBC, videos have been shared on social media in which female workers demand the Taliban to let them back to work.

Human rights organizations have in the past criticized the Ministry of Virtues and Evils for silencing dissidents, in particular for forcibly forcing women and girls into restrictions and for spreading fear and mistrust in communities.

According to the Taliban, the institution is important.

“The main purpose is to serve the Islamic faith. Therefore, the Ministry of Virtues and Evils is mandatory. We punish according to Islamic rules, ”said the extremist Mohammad Yousuf said to The New York Post.

Twenty years ago, the ministry was responsible for the moral police patrolling the streets, overseeing the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic religious Sharia law.

Moral police beat women who, in his opinion, had been immorally dressed or were outside without a male escort. The girls were not allowed to study beyond primary school. On Friday, the Taliban already announced it would close schools on girls over the age of 12.

In Afghanistan, women have had several fundamental rights over the past 20 years, but there are fears that progress will come to a halt and the situation will decline under the Taliban regime.