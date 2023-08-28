Afghanistan | The Taliban forbids women from entering the national park

Afghanistan the ruling Islamist Taliban movement forbids women from entering one of the country’s most popular national parks, according to, among other things, an Afghan news channel Tolo News and news agency AP.

The Taliban’s justification for the indefinite ban is that women have not followed Islamic dress codes in Band-e Amir National Park.

Located in Bamiyan province in central Afghanistan, Band-e Amir is known for its blue lakes in the middle of a mountainous desert. It was the first in Afghanistan to receive national park status, in 2009.

“Traveling to see the sights is not mandatory,” the head of the Ministry of Virtues and Vices Mohammad Khalid Hanafi downplayed the importance of the ban for women, according to Tolo News.

Local religious leaders in Bamiyan had asked the central government to take action because, according to them, the dress code is violated especially by women from other parts of Afghanistan or abroad.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, when it captured the capital, Kabul. Since then, it has limited the lives of women and girls in many ways.

In addition to passing dress codes, the Taliban has, among other things, banned women from working in many fields and girls from attending school after the sixth grade.

