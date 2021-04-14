Afghanistan The Taliban extremist movement refuses to discuss the future of Afghanistan until foreign troops are withdrawn

The U.S. plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan appears to be stretching from the timetable announced by Trump.

Afghan the Taliban extremist will not engage in negotiations on the country’s future until all foreign troops have been withdrawn from the country. A spokesman for the Taliban Qatar office said Mohammad Naeem On Twitter.

Turkey had previously said it would hold an international peace conference on the future of Afghanistan at the turn of April-May. The Taliban are not attending the meeting with its announcement.

The U.S. plan to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, in turn, appears to be stretching. The country plans to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by 9/11, the president said Joe Bidenia nearby sources on Tuesday. A Taliban spokesman sent his own message a few hours after the news came out.

September 11 It will be 20 years since the terrorist attacks on the United States, which initially led the United States to go to war in Afghanistan in the fall of 2001. According to sources, President Biden is scheduled to announce the withdrawal of troops on Wednesday.

Former President of the United States Donald Trumpin according to the plan, troops were to be withdrawn from Afghanistan five months earlier, by the beginning of May. On this schedule, the Trump administration reached an agreement with the Taliban last year.

Biden does not intend to condition a retreat on how conditions in Afghanistan develop. The Taliban have feared gaining the upper hand over the Afghan government after the United States withdrew.