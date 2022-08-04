Afghanistan | The Taliban claims that it did not know about the presence of al-Zawahiri in Kabul – The organization is in internal negotiations about the reaction to the death of the terrorist leader

The Taliban have sought international recognition after retaking power in Afghanistan. The United States accused the organization of protecting al-Zawahiri.

The Taliban claims he did not know al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was in Kabul when the US killed him. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

At the same time, the organization that governs Afghanistan says that it is investigating the “claim” of the United States about the killing of al-Zawahiri.

“The government and management were not aware of the content of these claims, nor of anything that happened at the site,” said the Taliban’s self-appointed UN representative Suhail Shaheen to reporters today.

“An investigation is underway to verify the claim,” he added, saying that the Taliban would share the results of the investigation with the public.

The Taliban has previously remained largely silent on Sunday’s US strike in Afghanistan that killed al-Qaeda’s leader and founding member. Sources within the organization have said that the Taliban’s leadership has held long negotiations on how to respond to the attack.

The Taliban has been trying to gain international recognition since it took back power in Afghanistan in 2021. Among other things, it is trying to get hold of billions worth of assets that have been frozen by the international community.

According to US intelligence, al-Zawahiri lived for months as a guest of the Taliban, which violates the so-called Doha agreement, according to the US. In it, the United States agreed to withdraw from Afghanistan as long as the Taliban did not support international terrorism.