Afghanistan | The Norwegian author spent weeks at the home of the Taliban commander – “Bashir’s life was shaped by death”

Since birth since Bashir’s life wrapped around death. He killed and tortured. The same was done to his loved ones. In addition, Bashir lost many of his children to malnutrition, accidents and diseases.

During the nearly 20-year war, Bashir Yleni rose from a roadside bomb installer to one of the commanders of the Taliban extremist organization.

After briefly meeting Bashir, a Norwegian writer Åsne Seierstad decided that he would be one of the main characters in the book.

Through Bashir, Seierstad wanted to tell why such a cruel and unfair movement took over Afghanistan again in 2021.

Taliban soldiers at Kabul International Airport in August 2021. US troops had withdrawn from Afghanistan a day earlier.

Seierstad had last been in Kabul right after the previous Taliban regime fell in 2001. The trip resulted in Bookseller of Kabulone of Seierstad’s most famous books.

The book ended up getting a mixed reception because of its main character, a bookseller Shah Mohammed Raissued Seierstad for invasion of privacy.

The district court in Norway sentenced Seierstad to pay compensation to the bookseller’s wife. The higher court overturned the verdict.

Now Seierstad wanted to be sure that the interviewees understood that their life stories were about to end up in a book. Bashir seemed like just the right person.

“He understood why I wanted to do the book,” says Seierstad about his first meeting with Bashir.

Seierstad’s Afghans tells the story of three people, and how the events of the country have shaped their lives. Bashir is one of the main characters in the book.

Seierstad’s when he arrived in winter Kabul, the Taliban organization had already been in power for half a year.

“Kabul looked familiar. Like 20 years ago. The colors were gone. The shops were closed. Likewise cafes and restaurants. There were women on the streets mostly covered in burqas,” says Seierstad.

Despite the assurances of the Taliban, the repressive regime was back again. Women and girls pay a particularly heavy price for it.

Girls carry water canisters in Kabul in January.

Seierstad’s working days began early in the morning at Bashir’s house, which was located on the outskirts of Kabul.

The house was cool. It had three floors, and the house was surrounded by mint-colored parquet.

“The house was a mixture of an Asian pagoda, an Oriental palace and a Greek temple,” writes Seierstad.

Bashir didn’t know whose house it was originally. It had been left empty when Afghanistan’s elite fled the country after the Taliban came to power.

Now Bashir had it on loan. Or it was his booty, however one puts it.

All in all, “thirty people big and small” had settled in the house: Bashir’s two wives and their children, a brother with his wife and children, the brothers’ widows and children, and Bashir’s mother, the matriarch of the family.

Seierstad spent time with Bashir and his relatives from morning to night for several weeks.

Bashir’s the days of the female relatives were mostly spent inside the house, and Seierstad got to know them best.

During the interview, they tried to convert Seierstad to Islam.

“We love you so much, we don’t want you to go to hell as an unbeliever,” Seierstad says they said.

When Bashir stopped by his house, Seierstad got him an hour or two for an interview. Seierstad was also able to accompany him on trips to the provinces.

After hours of interview material, Seierstad began to get a picture of how and why Bashir became the front-line fighter of a ruthless extremist organization.

Bashir was born in a small village south of Kabul in the 1980s, when the Soviet Union still occupied Afghanistan.

Soviet military equipment in Afghanistan in 1980.

War was always present in Bashir’s life. The Soviet occupation was followed by a civil war, which led to the first period of Taliban rule from 1996. The repressive regime of the Taliban brought some sort of peace to the country.

It was already clear to Bashir at the age of nine that he would become a member of the Taliban. The child memorized the Koran and followed the prophet’s advice. Religion brought honor and comfort to people in an impoverished country.

The Taliban had been in power for five years when the leader of the terrorist organization al-Qaeda Osama bin Laden carried out one of the most destructive series of terrorist attacks in the United States in September 2001 with his henchmen.

Bin Laden was hiding in Afghanistan, and even after the attack, the Taliban refused to hand him over. The Western coalition led by the United States decided to invade Afghanistan and oust the Taliban from power.

Bashir, a teenager, watched from the roof of his home as US Tomahawk cruise missiles tore through the sky. He was worried that the war would end before he grew a beard.

Growing a beard was a sign of being ready to fight.

Seierstad writes that the idea of ​​a holy war was instilled in these teenage boys from an early age.

Bashir also dreamed of jihadism. Martyrs had direct access to paradise. Bashir’s father had also gotten there when the boy was three months old. The father was killed during the war against the Soviet Union.

In the world of teenage Bashir, everything was the same as before. The enemy state had just changed from the Soviet Union to another great power, the United States, Seierstad writes.

NATO forces arrived at the bombing site in Kabul in July 2013. See also Russians withdrew record amount of cash in February, central bank says

Bashir’s the fear of the war ending too quickly turned out to be unfounded.

The war in Afghanistan eventually became the longest war in US history. And it only accelerated towards the end.

The Taliban made more and more brazen attacks every year. Huge numbers of civilians died in the attacks. The same thing happened with the random aerial bombardments of the Western alliance.

Bashir, along with his troops and family, hid for years on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. He participated in ambushes against the Western Alliance. He prepared the suicide bombers for the attacks. The women of the family manufactured roadside bombs in their kitchen.

Bashir proved to be a fearless and brutal fighter. He rose to become a commander within the Taliban movement.

He worked closely with the founder of the Haqqani network Jalaluddin Haqqani and his son Sirajuddin Haqqani with. The Haqqani network is known for its brutal suicide attacks against civilians. Sirajuddin Haqqani is currently the interior minister of Afghanistan.

Bashir’s the central role in the extremist organization was not ignored even by the official administration of Afghanistan supported by the West. He was successfully arrested in 2017. However, he refused to reveal his real name even after being tortured into unconsciousness.

Bashir was sentenced to death. “For subversive activity, you – Maulavi Bashir – are sentenced to death by hanging,” the judge said, according to Seierstad. The designation Maulavi refers to a religious scholar.

Bashir spent three years in his cell waiting for the execution of the death sentence until he was released as part of the then US President Donald Trump’s and the Doha “peace agreement” between the Taliban.

A year and a half after Bashir’s release, the Taliban triumphantly marched onto the streets of Kabul. The United States and other countries of the Western Alliance withdrew from Afghanistan in humiliation.

Afghanistan history up to this day is a history of misery, violence and cruelty.

These elements were always present in Bashir’s life as well.

“Nothing else has shaped him more than death,” Seierstad writes.

Seierstad says that it wasn’t until writing the book that he understood “the deep meaning of religion”

“For Bashir, religion is not just a path or a road. Everything in life is related to the Quran. Because of religion, he is not afraid of death,” says Seierstad.

Taliban fighters on the streets of Kabul in autumn 2021.

The Taliban after the victory, worldly matters have also played a part in Bashir’s life. Seierstad writes that Bashir used a lot of energy to decorate his new luxurious house.

“He likes his phone, he likes nice cars,” says Seierstad.

Bashir doesn’t let his daughters go to school, but Bashir doesn’t criticize the schooling of other women and girls, says Seierstad.

For the children of his own family, Bashir has organized a Koranic school inside his home.

In Seierstad’s words, Bashir is a “money maker” and a “gambler”. He has not agreed to accept any job after the Taliban came to power, even though Interior Minister Haqqani has offered him various positions in the Taliban administration.

Bashir enjoys his life and spends his days making “himself important”, says Seierstad. At the end of the book, Bashir is planning a wedding for himself and his third wife.

The time of peace also makes Bashir nervous, and he starts thinking about a new jihad on the side of neighboring Pakistan.

Seierstad says that with his book he aims to create a gripping surface, so that readers understand different perspectives on things.

Did Seierstad understand Bashir’s perspective?

“From Bashir’s point of view, he is doing the right thing. The boys’ task is to learn to fight, the girls’ task is to maintain the family’s honor. Cruelty made Bashir a leader,” says Seierstad.

Seierstad says that the hardest moment for him was when the children’s Koran teacher beat the family’s four-year-old daughter with a stick. The parents accepted it, because that’s the way to do it if the child doesn’t focus on studying religion.

Seierstad says that he tends to think about things optimistically, but in the case of Afghanistan, he is unable to do so.

When the West retreated, it left behind a harsh regime. The current Taliban regime is even worse than we thought, says Seierstad.

The current situation in Afghanistan is shocking in every way. People are hungry. Health care is at the point of collapse. All voices against the administration have been silenced. Women are excluded from public life. Girls over the age of 12 do not go to school.

The World Food Program distributed oil and flour to the people of Kabul in the fall of 2021.

Women’s the promotion of rights was one of the mantras that the Western coalition chanted when it invaded Afghanistan. The whole project has received a lot of criticism. An attempt was made to implant a western understanding of women’s rights in the country. The voice of the locals was forgotten.

Now Afghan women are on their own. Can something positive come out of it?

“Currently, there is no room for Afghan women to be able to influence their position themselves,” says Seierstad.

According to him, the women who could have influenced the matter were evacuated from the country.

Seierstad does not criticize the decision, but says at the same time that we did the Taliban a favor.

Åsne Seierstad’s book Afgaanit was published in Finnish in September.