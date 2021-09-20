In Afghanistan, the Taliban “moral police” is born, which will act under the Ministry of the promotion of virtue and the prevention of vice and will follow the guidelines included in a sort of “pocket manual”. The head of the provincial office of the ministry in Kandahar, Mawlawi Mohammad Shebani, told the Guardian. The guidelines will be used against offenders and all those who prove non-cooperative with the Islamic emirate of Afghanistan. The directives also provide for the use of force, albeit not as a first instance. “First,” Shebani explained, “we need to educate these people, then pressure them to change their behavior. If they still prove recalcitrant, then force may be an option. “

Furthermore, according to the manual, Afghan men “will have to patiently prevent women from going out without a hijab, and without a male guardian to accompany them.” Another element that underlines how the openness to women promised a few weeks ago seems only a memory. “Some people think we are extremists, but we are not like that. Islam is a moderate religion: it does not provide too much or too little, but everything in the right way “, concluded Shebani who confirmed that in the cities” there will be no patrols. We want to emphasize that we will not enter people’s homes, or the places where they meet and we will not use violence ”.