The first thing Professor Fahim Sadat does in the morning, after praying, is to open the window and breathe the air of his new country, Germany. Watch the ice on the side of the road, the plowed fields, the people waiting for the bus to go to the factory and the teenagers walking to school. Then he closes the window and returns to the life of the new Fahim: the refugee.

Until last August he was head of the international relations department of Kardan University, in Kabul: a private university where boys and girls studied together, developed projects for a new Afghanistan made up of civil rights, women’s emancipation. On August 29, two weeks after the Taliban took control of Kabul without firing a shot, he was on a US military flight that took him away. To remember those hours, he shows the last photo he took. While he looks at her he does not see himself in the foreground, nor the queue of people behind him, but sees Kabul, the mountains on the horizon, the intensity of its colors “my former life was a few meters from me, and it no longer existed. ” He says he understood that his life had disintegrated when American soldiers identified him not by his name and surname but by the weight written on the bracelet they had given him and which was used to measure the capacity the plane could handle. .

Fahim Sadat is one of 120,000 Afghan citizens that the United States and its allies, along with a patchwork of private groups and international organizations, managed to evacuate in August.

The evacuation was an impressive but also chaotic result, a disorder that has led, today, thousands of Afghans to live in a legal limbo of tiring management.

The United States alone has evacuated about half of the total number of people who have left the country – 65,000 – but 40,000 have been in military bases abroad since August waiting for their request for humanitarian protection to be assessed. Fahim Sadat also spent a month in US military bases, first in Saudi Arabia, then in Spain. Today he has humanitarian protection guaranteed by the German state, health insurance, a temporary permit with which he can travel to Europe and a subsidy that allows him to move forward in Nordhausen, in the Thuringian stronghold of the Afd, the German ultra-right party.

In Kabul, Professor Sadat woke up at dawn and after prayer he prepared his lessons, corrected the theses of the undergraduates, and waited for his driver who, with the armored vehicle, would take him to the faculty, where he spent the whole day.

Refugee Fahim Sadat always wakes up at dawn to pray, but then goes back to his metal bed, next to a bedside table with a handful of books, with which he spends his time. His world ends there. Of the old life remains the computer, the only thing that has been able to take away.

When describing life today, Fahim says only that it is made up of a large, noisy, void to fill: “I worked hard to have what I had, I wonder if I will still have the tenacity, to put myself at the service of a new society that welcomes me and rejects me at the same time ». He is leaning out of the window, two images attached to the glass, one depicting Donald Duck and the other a moon and a star, a sign that the social housing, intended for refugees arriving in Germany, was inhabited by children before him. Children who had tried to humanize a gray, empty housing. The other sign of who had lived there before is a pencil outline, drawn behind the door of the room. He is a man from behind, he carries an inscription next to him, a question mark, which says: will I be able to dream again?

When the war began in the fall of 2001, Fahim was a young boy and lived in Kunduz. The first thing he remembers is the black turban he was forced to use, along with the traditional robe once the first Islamic emirate was established. Then the visible memory, Fahim as a child who runs away to the countryside with his family and the group of peers with whom he spent the days watching the military flights, the bombs that fell. Then the childhood memory leaves room for analysis, interpretation. When the war was over, and the Islamic emirate was deposed in mid-October 2001, for kids like him, “suddenly the turban and the traditional robe were banned, the curriculum of the freed Afghan children was made up of new books. , with programs that were not linked only to the reading of the Koran, but to a modernity also had to be exposed, made of t-shirts and jeans. Today I understand that those objects were our new uniform ».

Fahim studied, graduated, learned three languages ​​and was, in short, the perfect product of the new Afghanistan.

After August 15 he began to rethink the words to describe his former life, and today he uses an expression that hardens his expression: the American intervention – he says – ‘years. But an advertisement that has costs, and lists them: 24 million people still living in poverty, 3 million malnourished children, an unprecedented humanitarian emergency ».

The word he uses most frequently, in recounting his past, is “artificial”.

“Everything depended on the United States or the international community. Without their help we have shown that we cannot survive ». Every day, from noon to four, Fahim attends a German language course, an obligatory part of his path of integration in the country. He takes his books under his arm, walks for twenty minutes to the building that houses the school.

It is great news for him who had not walked in Kabul for years for fear of attacks.

He looks around along the street, he doesn’t talk to anyone, nobody talks to him. Being a student leaves him restless, he struggles to learn not because he doesn’t want to but because a piece of himself is thinking about how and when to return.

When the lesson ends Fahim, he returns home with some new words he has learned, the shopping bag, some rice and green tea bought in the shop of Fatuallah, also Afghan, who arrived with the migratory wave of 2015, who in Nordahusen made it home.

Fahim stops by him every day for a few minutes, they speak in Dari, they remember Kabul.

Then he goes home, a gray block on the outskirts. Five Syrian families live there, two Iraqi and two Afghans. He opens the computer, looks at the news about the poverty of his people, he is not moved, but in talking about it his voice is strangled.

Like someone harboring a pain and at the same time, perhaps, a sense of guilt that he is unable to express.

So he hesitates, the tone of his voice is lowered, the breath expands. He just whispers “it’s all too sad.”

Fahim Sadat’s office at Kardan University is locked today.

His name is still on the door. No one enters, and no one is allowed to remove the license plate.

It is a way, for the few remaining students, to say that they are waiting for him.

It is a way for Professor Sadat to remember where home is.