A year after the withdrawal of international forces and the return to power of the Taliban, Afghanistan is “in fact a land in which there is an absence of command and control by the central authority”, which “even tolerates, when it does not support directly, the presence of radical jihadist groups that could transform “the country” into a springboard for global jihadism “. This is how Claudio Bertolotti, Ispi associate researcher and director of Start InSight, answers when asked what are the risks for a country tormented by decades of wars and once again in the hands of the Taliban.

With a past of missions on Afghan soil, when “between 2003 and 2008 he headed the NATO counter-intelligence and security section”, he was “one of the 500 Italians who took part in the US ‘Enduring Freedom’ operation. “and today in an interview with Adnkronos he underlines the” presence, not only undisturbed but even as a formal guest of Sirajuddin Haqqani, in Afghanistan of Aymar Al-Zawahiri “, the number one of al-Qaeda whose killing in Kabul was announced in recent days by the US. That Sirajuddin, commander of the ‘Haqqani network’, close to al-Qaeda, son of the late Jalaluddin Haqqani and for a year minister of the Interior of the Taliban government.

Bertolotti speaks of the “key role attributed” to al-Qaeda in this Afghanistan, of the “presence in the country of a terrorist group with a global vision”, a group that “in the words of Al-Zawahiri defined the Taliban as the bearers of correct interpretation of sharia law, which should be applied globally “, therefore” indicating the Taliban as a reference model for all those insurgent, jihadist and radical groups that from sub-Saharan Africa to Southeast Asia are spreading and even consolidating “.

‘growing threat of Islamic State Khorasan, increasing conflict within the Taliban team’

Al-Qaeda, he notes, “is the main player associated with its competitor par excellence, the Islamic State Khorasan”, the “variant” in the region of the Islamic State. A “regional Islamic State that has consolidated itself territorially, competes with the Taliban government and has become a concrete, growing threat to the very security of Afghanistan, understood as an Islamic Emirate, but also to the safety of its citizens”. The Shiite component in particular. What, he emphasizes, the “Islamic State of Khorasan has indicated as the main objective together with the Taliban”, considered by the group “as apostates, corrupt, as those who have accepted a compromise with the West”. It is in this ‘picture’ that the news of the death in an attack of a suicide bomber in Kabul, claimed by Is-K, of Rahimullah Haqqani, an influential figure who supported the Taliban government and had pronounced himself in favor of the law, fits. to women’s education.

And, says Bertolotti, “the solidity of this springboard of global jihad increases over time as the conflict within the Taliban itself increases”. Because, he observes, “the risk is that the currents within the Taliban movement could transform this competition for power into an armed confrontation”. And within this possible armed confrontation “three variables” would be inserted, which the expert indicates in the Islamic State of Khorasan, in the “galaxy of more or less small groups of jihadists who are consolidating in Afghanistan” and in the “so-called Afghan resistance “- the one identified with the Panjshir which has become the ‘National Resistance Front’ and which is led by Ahmad Massoud, the son of the ‘Lion of Panjshir’ – which” fits into a conflictual context by amplifying it “, even though” it does not have the ability to defeat the Taliban “.

That of the Afghan resistance, Bertolotti underlines, is an “important element, not numerically, but from a political point of view” in an Afghanistan in which the “Taliban have taken power, have set up a de facto government which, however, is not in practice able to manage the Afghan public affairs or to guarantee that minimum frame of physical but also economic security that the population needs “. To this is added, he points out, the element of “exclusivity” of the Taliban government “as opposed to the hoped-for inclusiveness”. In fact, he observes, “there has been a seizure and consolidation of power by the strong component of the Shura of Quetta”, the historic Taliban leadership “which has in fact transformed itself into the exclusive government force of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “.

‘the paradox of al-Qaeda partly represented within the Taliban government’

Excluded from the division of power, he underlines, “the many and varied Taliban realities that over the years and especially in the last period have coalesced around the main and historic Taliban nucleus”. In particular, “the Taliban of the north and west, the Uzbek component” are excluded. A Taliban government, says Bertolotti, which “does not fully respond to the premises of the Doha Agreement” of February 2020 between the Taliban and the US and which “included the exclusion of influence among the main points but also of the physical presence of al-Qaeda associates in Afghan territory “. The US raid against al-Zawahiri in the center of Kabul.

And today we are faced with the “paradox” of “seeing al-Qaeda partially represented within” the Taliban government and “with a role of consultancy and discussion, especially with the more extremist wing linked to the Haqqani network, to the figure by Sirajuddin Haqqani “, who” is opposed, somewhat also in internal competition, to the other more ‘pragmatic’ wing “that of the Malawi Yaqoob – son of Mullah Omar, the founder of the Taliban, and today Minister of Defense of the Emirate Muslim of Afghanistan, fresh from ‘promotion’ from mullah to malawi – and of the “associates” to mullah Baradar, vice premier of the Taliban government and in fact with a reduced authority after having been the protagonist of the Doha Accords. And, he concludes, “Sirajuddin and Yaqoob are in fact the two trusted men of Malawi Haibatullah Akhundzada”, supreme leader of the Taliban.