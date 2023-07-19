Afghanistan | The closure of beauty salons sparked rare protests in Afghanistan

The ruling Taliban government has banned women from almost all activities outside the home. Now the beauty parlors are also going to be closed.

Afghan women have demonstrated against the closure of beauty salons ordered by the Taliban government, reports news agency AFP.

According to the news agency, in Kabul, the country’s security authorities fired into the air and sprayed water with fire hoses to break up the demonstration. About 50 women participated in the demonstration.

The Taliban government announced at the beginning of July that it would order the permanent closure of women’s beauty salons. According to AFP, the country’s thousands of beauty parlors are the last places where women can meet outside their homes.

Women demonstrated against the closure of beauty salons on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Promoting Virtues and Preventing Vices, the reason for the ban is that the amount of money spent on treatments causes financial difficulties for poor families. The ministry also claims some of the treatments are against Islam.

The ministry also justifies the ban by saying that excessive make-up prevents women from washing well enough for prayers.

The Taliban– since the government came to power in August 2021, it has prevented women and girls from entering, for example, schools, universities, gyms and parks. The government has also been missing women for dressing.

In practice, Afghan women can no longer do anything but be at home.

AFP says that public demonstrations are rare in the country, and they are often dispersed by force.