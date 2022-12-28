Universities forbidden to women in Afghanistan, teacher snatches the degree on TV

A blatant protest from a Kabul University professor who decided to show off his degree on TV following the Taliban’s decision to ban women from attending universities.

The man, who had been called to comment on the recent ban imposed by the regime, first showed his qualifications, including his university degree, and then destroyed them one by one in full view of the conductor who was trying to stop him.

“As of today I no longer need these diplomas because this country is not a place for an education. If my sister and mother can’t study, then I refuse to recognize this education system,” said the teacher.

Posted on his profile Twitter from Shabnam Nasimi, an activist who deals with the rights of Afghan refugees in the United Kingdom, the video quickly went viral on social media.