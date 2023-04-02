Afghanistan | Taliban shut down women’s only radio station, accuses of playing music during Ramadan

Sadai Banowan radio station accused of playing music during Ramadan. According to the manager of the radio station, the claim is made up.

Extreme movement Sadai Banowan, the only radio station in Afghanistan that broadcasts programs for women, has been closed by the Taliban. A station operating in northeastern Afghanistan is accused of playing music during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

They talk about it, among other things The Guardian and NBC News.

The name of the radio station Sadai Banowan means “women’s voice” in the Dari language. The station started its operations ten years ago and has eight employees, six of whom are women.

of Badakhshan provincial director of information and culture Moezuddin Ahmadi claimed that the station violated “the laws and regulations of the Islamic emirate” several times by playing music during Ramadan. According to him, it was therefore decided to close the station.

“If the radio station accepts the policy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and guarantees not to repeat the same, we will allow it to continue operating,” Ahmadi said.

Director of Sadai Banowan Radio Station Najia Sorosh however, denied wrongdoing. According to Soroshi, there was no reason or need to close the station. He said that he considers the authorities’ activities to be a conspiracy.

“According to the Taliban, we have played music in our broadcasts. That is not true,” he said.

According to Soroshi, the provincial authorities arrived at the station on Thursday morning and ordered the station to be closed.

Playing music is not officially prohibited in Afghanistan.

The women’s radio channel was also reported In an article published in Helsingin Sanomat in the summer of 2021.

“I have been threatened that the Taliban will come here, kidnap and kill me,” the director of the channel said at the time.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after which women’s rights have been repeatedly restricted. The Taliban has repeatedly denied girls and women, for example, the opportunity for post-primary education and working life.

Previously, the extremist movement also ruled the country in the years 1996–2001. The period of power ended in the fall of 2001, when the forces of the Western Alliance arrived in the country.