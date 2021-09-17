The Taliban installed this Friday in Kabul the Ministry of Propagation of Virtue and Vice Prevention at the headquarters where until days ago the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, while employees of the old portfolio assured that they they prevented entering the building.

A group of workers replaced the poster of the hitherto Ministry of Women’s Affairs with a new one with the name: the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.

This new portfolio is in charge of the rigid implementation of Islamic norms and will be headed by Mohamad Khalid, according to the AFP news agency.

At the same time, dozens of messages published in the last 24 hours on social networks showed officials from the women’s portfolio demonstrating in front of the building on Thursday. for not being able to enter and have been allegedly fired.

“Nobody listens to our women“One user denounced on Twitter, while another wrote sarcastically:” Could we expect something different from these animals? “So far, no Taliban leader has responded to requests for interviews from the media to explain these events.

The claim against the Taliban in the United States, with a focus on women’s rights. Photo EFE

While the Taliban insist that they will rule with greater restraint than in their first term (1996-2001), no woman is part of the new council of ministers, the majority of the female population was not yet authorized to resume work and rules were even introduced regarding their dress at the university.

Along the same lines, the Ministry of Education announced this Friday in a statement that it would reopen all secondary schools for boys and that male teachers will go back to work.

“All male teachers and students must go back to their schools,” the Ministry said. not to mention teachers or students.

During the first government of the fundamentalists, women were excluded from public life and could only leave the house if they wore a burqa and they were accompanied by a male relative.

The Ministry of Women’s Affairs was created in 2001 under the government of then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai as part of international efforts to empower Afghan women and had around 850 employees nationwide.

In the last 20 years, the institution’s mission was to develop policies, promote women’s rights and eliminate violence and discrimination, at the same time that it promoted their active participation in the social and political life of the country.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice was also in force during the first Taliban government in Afghanistan, which was dissolved after its expulsion from power with the US invasion in 2001.

The body was in charge of supervising and implementing a rigorous interpretation of Islamic law and its agents beat women who walked alone on the street or for not wearing a burqa or full veil, while men were flogged for listening to music, shaving or not pray.

Source: Télam