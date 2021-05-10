The Afghan Taliban announced Monday, May 10, a three-day ceasefire for the Eid holiday, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The country has been affected by a new wave of violence, marked by an attack in front of an educational center, on Saturday, that left at least 68 dead

Three days of ceasefire. The Taliban, through their press agency, announced in the early morning of Monday, May 10, that there will be no attacks during the Eid-al-Fitr period. The holiday that marks the end of the month of Ramadan, the sacred pillar of Islam for Muslims.

The statement reveals that Taliban fighters have been ordered to halt all offensives, “to provide a peaceful and safe atmosphere for our compatriots … so that they can celebrate this joyous occasion with greater tranquility.”

The ceasefire would begin on Wednesday or Thursday depending on the sighting of the new moon and would be the fourth in nearly two decades of conflict in Afghanistan.

However, the Taliban noted their fighters, “if the enemy carries out any assault or attack during these days, be prepared to vigorously protect and defend yourself as well as your territory.”

The Afghan government welcomed the Taliban’s decision. The president, Ashraf Ghani, asked the army to respect the ceasefire decreed by the Taliban.

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the National High Council for Reconciliation, wrote on Twitter: “I take this opportunity once again and call on the Taliban movement to resume talks, accept a permanent ceasefire, end the war and the outpouring. of blood and seek a global, fair and dignified agreement for all parties. “

The announcement of the ceasefire comes amid an upsurge in violence in the country and after the brutal attack perpetrated on Saturday in a girls’ school, in which at least 68 people died, most of them students between 11 and 15 years.

In recent days, dozens of members of the security forces and more than 1,300 Taliban fighters have been injured, and some 2,000 families have had to flee their homes.

The EU speaks of support to Afghanistan in the face of deteriorating security

The increase in violence became more significant after the official start of a new phase of withdrawal of foreign troops on May 1.

The last 2,500-3,500 US soldiers and some 7,000 NATO allies will withdraw no later than September 11, a date determined by Joe Biden and which coincides with the 20 years since the terrorist attacks on US soil.

On Monday, May 10, the European Union’s Foreign Ministers debated in Brussels (Belgium) ways to maintain support for the Afghan government.

“After the terrible attacks in recent days, it is even more important that the EU makes it very clear that Afghanistan and the Afghan government can continue to count on the support of Europe,” said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

“We will continue to make sufficient funds available for civil reconstruction, and we will do everything possible to ensure that the ongoing peace negotiations come to fruition,” Maas said.

European troops depend on US forces for transportation and logistical assistance and will go with US soldiers.

Washington, for its part, has also openly warned that the Taliban are gaining ground on the battlefield and claims that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future as the withdrawal accelerates.

With AP and EFE