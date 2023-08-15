“The conquest of Kabul proves once again that no one can control the proud Afghan nation and that no invader will be allowed to threaten the country’s independence and freedom.” With this statement i Taliban today celebrate the second anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan.

“Security is now guaranteed. The territory is controlled by a single regime, an Islamic system is in force and everything is applied from the point of view of sharia”, continues the statement of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the official name of the regime that is crushing the rights, particularly those of women, caused a worsening of the humanitarian situation and an almost total isolation of the country.

On the occasion of the anniversary, the United Nations reiterated the request to “those who control power in Afghanistan to restore to every woman and child the rights and dignity they deserve”, according to a spokesman for the secretary general, Farhan Haq .