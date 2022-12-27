Emergency in defense of Afghan women: “Let them contribute to the development of their country”

Despite the Taliban ban on women’s participation in NGOs, Emergency has decided to stay in Afghanistan. This is a significant choice, although the recent announcement by the Afghan Ministry of the Economy does not concern health personnel, Emergency still asks the authorities to “reconsider this decision and allow women to continue to contribute to the development of their country”.

“Any attempt to ban the employment of Afghan women will have a major impact on the ability of our staff to provide care and will especially damage activities aimed at women and children, including maternity, gynecological and pediatric services,” he explains the organization founded by Gino Stradawhich has been operating in Afghanistan since 1999, with over eight million patients in total, and currently manages three surgical centres, a maternity center and 41 first aid posts distributed throughout the country.

The local staff includes 365 women, equal to 21% of the team. “The Afghan colleagues are a fundamental component and allow us to treat female patients who without them would otherwise run the risk of being excluded from healthcare”. As many as 114 Afghans work in the Anabah Maternity Centerin the Panjshir Valley, run entirely by women, which since 2003 has ensured prenatal care, deliveries and postnatal care for mothers and children, counting over 470,000 outpatient visits, 97,000 hospitalizations and 73,000 births.

At the moment Emergency is trying to understand what the consequences of this policy will be, what the specific exemptions will be for the healthcare sector and therefore the actual impact of the decision on its activities.

However, the will is to go ahead: “Emergency has always demonstrated its sensitivity towards cultural differences during its work in Afghanistan, and is committed to continue its activities as long as it is able to provide assistance to all those in need, without discrimination and to maintain their independence. Our structures continue their work as always with all the Afghan colleagues who continue to carry out their duties”.

