Afghanistan Taliban already calls talks in Oslo ‘big breakthrough’ – Extremist organization denies arresting missing female activists

24.1. 12:18 | Updated 24.1. 5:30 p.m.

An extremist organization Taliban called meetings in Oslo at Monday’s press conference a “major breakthrough”, says Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

This is the Taliban’s first visit to Europe since an extremist organization took power in Afghanistan last August.

The Taliban delegation was met by representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway and the European Union, as well as Afghan activists and NGO representatives.

Negotiations have focused on the humanitarian crisis and human rights in Afghanistan.

A 15-man Taliban-only male delegation arrived in Norway on a Finnish plane on Saturday. Norwegian media According to the information, the delegation was approached in Kabul by a Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft owned by the Finnish Jetflite.

Negotiations hosted by Norway are taking place behind closed doors at the Soria Moria Hotel. The Taliban delegation will be led by the organization’s foreign minister Amir Khan Agaqi.

Any the country has not recognized the Taliban regime. Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt has stressed that the meeting is not a justification or recognition for the Taliban.

“However, we need to talk to those who effectively rule the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian catastrophe, ”Huitfeldt said.

“One million children could starve to death if aid does not reach them in time, and 97 percent of Afghans are threatening to fall below the poverty line this year.”

In its own speech, the Taliban complained that it could not afford to pay for health care workers or buy hospital supplies.

The Taliban does not meet the Foreign Minister or other key ministers of the Norwegian government with these prospects, reports Reuters, for example. The United States is represented by its Special Representative Thomas West, and he was also reported to be in talks with the Afghans.

The meeting was criticized, for example, by the Norwegian right-wing Progress Party. Afghan refugee organizations and women activists have also reacted negatively to the meeting.

“I am sorry that a country like Norway is sitting at the same table with terrorists making agreements,” said a protester in Kabul on a regular basis. Wahida Amiri news agency for AFP.

The British Prime Minister’s representative for Afghanistan, Nigel Casey (right), and the Taliban Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Agaqi, at the Soria Moria Hotel in Oslo on Monday.

Before talks between two female activists were reportedly abducted in Afghanistan last Wednesday. UN peacekeeping force in Afghanistan have demandedthat the Taliban is telling information about the whereabouts of women.

One of the women has taken part in a protest in Kabul where women are protesting without a headscarf. A moment before the arrest, the woman shared a video on social media saying she was being knocked on by her door by the Taliban.

According to NRK the organization denies having been involved in the arrest of women. Member of the Delegation of the Organization Shafi Azam NRK claims that women are probably hiding in order to seek asylum in a country.

Human rights activist Mahbouba Seraj considered the extremist organization’s response dishonest. According to him, the women have been imprisoned and there will be no confidence if the Taliban continue to ban arrests.

“The negotiations must be truthful if it makes sense to continue them,” Seraj stressed.

The Taliban answers to questions about women’s rights in Oslo have been vague.

“They are allowed to raise their voices for their rights, but they should not defy religious and cultural rules,” Shafi Azam put it, arguing that the rules are even different for educated women in urban areas than in rural areas.

On the other hand, he made a promise that the practical actions of the organization would not seem to confirm.

“The new government is ready to accept the values ​​that are accepted by the international community. I think that is a positive signal. It should be supported, not punished, ”Azam argued.

Negotiations will continue on Tuesday.