Afghanistan | Six were killed in a suicide bomber’s attack in Kabul

Afghanistan|No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The local version of the ISIS terrorist organization has sometimes carried out attacks in Afghanistan.

At least six people died and 13 were injured in an attack by a suicide bomber in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, on Monday, the news agency AFP reports.

According to the Kabul police, the perpetrator of the suicide attack had used some kind of explosive vest. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was carried out on the southern outskirts of Kabul.

Violence has decreased in Kabul since the hard-line Taliban took control of the capital three years ago after American and other forces left the country.

The ISIS terrorist organization the local version of Isis-K has sometimes carried out attacks in Afghanistan. According to AFP, the organization’s last major attack was carried out in the southern city of Kandahar last March. According to the Taliban, three people were killed in the suicide attack at the time, but according to hospital sources, the number of dead was 20.

An Isis-K attack during a chaotic evacuation operation at Kabul airport on August 26, 2021 killed at least 183 people, among them thirteen American soldiers.

Last month, a representative of the Taliban told AFP that Isis-K had been defeated in Afghanistan.

Isis-K’s the letter K in the name refers to the historical region of Khorasan. The organization has also carried out attacks in Pakistan.