Shooting in Afghanistan against women in protest after a year of the Taliban regime

In Kabul some Taliban militants fired into the air in an attempt to disperse a protest of hundreds of women who demand the restoration of their right to education and participation in public life. “Work, food, freedom” is one of the slogans chanted by the demonstrators. Since their return to power a year ago, the Taliban have severely restricted women’s rights.

According to France Presse, about forty women, a number therefore smaller than that which appeared from the videos released shortly before by the Afghan press agencies, marched in front of the Ministry of Education and, five minutes after their arrival, the Taliban intervened and they scattered them by shooting volleys into the air.

The protesters carried a banner that read: “August 15th is a black day”, referring to the date of the fall of Kabul in the hands of the Taliban, last year. “Justice, justice. We are fed up with ignorance” was another slogan chanted by the demonstrators. Before firing into the air, Taliban in military uniform and armed with assault rifles blocked an intersection near the march. One of them simulated a gunshot targeting demonstrators, a reporter from France Presse noted. Some demonstrators then took refuge in nearby shops, where they were chased and beaten with rifle butts by the Taliban, the agency reports.

