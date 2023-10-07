Home page World

A seismograph records earthquake values ​​(symbolic image). © Oliver Berg/dpa

Several earthquakes within a short period of time were felt in two countries. Residents in Afghanistan are pouring into the streets. It is still unclear whether there is any damage or casualties.

Kabul/Tehran – In Afghanistan, several strong earthquakes have shaken the border region near Iran within a short period of time. The US Earthquake Observatory (USGS) estimated the strength of at least eight quakes to be between 4.6 and 6.3. The tremors occurred in the morning northwest of the Afghan border town of Herat, at a shallow depth of around ten kilometers.

Between fear and damage

However, details about damage and victims were initially not known. The quakes were also felt in neighboring Iran. Residents of the metropolis of Mashhad in Iran, around 300 kilometers from the earthquake zone, said that the walls of houses were shaking. According to Iran’s state media, teams were sent to border areas to inspect possible damage. There were dozens of aftershocks.

A resident of the Afghan province of Herat reported the strong tremors: “We fled the buildings,” said the man. “Everyone is in the open and no one knows what happened to their houses.” More than two million people call the Afghan border province home.

The head of the state news agency in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan wrote in a group of journalists: “Unfortunately, the earthquake left the residents of Herat with a lot of damage. Exact details will be announced later.”

Severe earthquakes occur again and again in the region where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. More than 1,000 people died in a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan in 2022. dpa