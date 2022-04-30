Afghanistan Several dozen people were killed in a mosque attack in Kabul

Estimates of the exact number of victims vary between ten and nearly 70. No one has yet taken a blow to their names.

Possibly more than 60 people died in a mosque explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday.

The blast took place at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the western part of the city in the early afternoon, an Interior Ministry deputy spokesman said. Besmullah Habib according to the news agency Reuters.

The leader of the mosque Sayed Fazil Agha told Reuters that a potential suicide bomber would have attended Friday’s ceremony. He said he lost his relatives in the attack.

“I survived myself, but I lost a loved one,” the director told Reuters.

Estimate the exact number of victims varies. On Friday, the interior ministry said the number of confirmed deaths was ten. However, a source who spoke to Reuters said hospitals would have received at least 66 bodies and 78 injured.

The cause of the attack is not yet clear. There have been several explosions in Afghanistan in recent weeks that have killed civilians. The extremist organization Isis has taken some of the explosions to its name.

An emergency hospital in Kabul told Reuters it had treated more than a hundred people injured in the attacks in April alone.

Several attacks have targeted the Shiite minority, but Sunni mosques such as Khalifa Sahib, which was targeted on Friday, have also been attacked, Reuters reports.