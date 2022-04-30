Sunday, May 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Afghanistan Several dozen people were killed in a mosque attack in Kabul

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Estimates of the exact number of victims vary between ten and nearly 70. No one has yet taken a blow to their names.

Possibly more than 60 people died in a mosque explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Friday.

The blast took place at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the western part of the city in the early afternoon, an Interior Ministry deputy spokesman said. Besmullah Habib according to the news agency Reuters.

The leader of the mosque Sayed Fazil Agha told Reuters that a potential suicide bomber would have attended Friday’s ceremony. He said he lost his relatives in the attack.

“I survived myself, but I lost a loved one,” the director told Reuters.

Estimate the exact number of victims varies. On Friday, the interior ministry said the number of confirmed deaths was ten. However, a source who spoke to Reuters said hospitals would have received at least 66 bodies and 78 injured.

The cause of the attack is not yet clear. There have been several explosions in Afghanistan in recent weeks that have killed civilians. The extremist organization Isis has taken some of the explosions to its name.

See also  Crimes “Reported not investigating because the culprit is not known” - HS readers say what crimes may go unresolved in Finland

An emergency hospital in Kabul told Reuters it had treated more than a hundred people injured in the attacks in April alone.

Several attacks have targeted the Shiite minority, but Sunni mosques such as Khalifa Sahib, which was targeted on Friday, have also been attacked, Reuters reports.

#Afghanistan #dozen #people #killed #mosque #attack #Kabul

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dubai Health Authority calls for epidemiological investigation of acute hepatitis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.