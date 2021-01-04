Highlights: Afghan government secretly pardons 10 Chinese spies

These Chinese spies have now been flown back to China by chartered flight

Detectives arrested in Kabul for running terror cell

Kabul / Beijing

The Afghan government secretly pardoned 10 Chinese spies and has now been flown back to China by chartered flight. These Chinese spies were arrested on charges of running a terrorist cell in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The spies were repatriated from a special Chinese aircraft. All the spies are said to be associated with China’s intelligence agency, including a woman.

According to the report of Hindustan Times, this Chinese espionage network was revealed on 25 December. He was then detained by the Afghan security service NDS. Afghanistan had proposed to China that if it apologized for espionage, China would forgive these spies. The terms on which the Chinese spies have been released by Afghanistan have not been clarified yet.

Detectives in custody of Afghan security forces for 23 days

Diplomatic sources said that on Saturday, all 10 Chinese spies were allowed to return to China after receiving approval from President Ashraf Ghani. All these spies remained in the custody of Afghan security forces for about 23 days. Earlier, Afghanistan’s first Vice-President, Amarullah Saleh, offered to Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu that he can release all Chinese spies if China makes a formal apology.

However, China had to say that it violated international standards and broke the trust of Afghanistan. The Chinese ambassador then insisted that Afghanistan not announce the detention of 10 Chinese spies. With this, the Australian newspaper had revealed that members of the Communist Party of China are present in the powerful and influential agencies of the world. This includes consulates located in western countries. China’s Foreign Ministry has not made any statement on this espionage network.