Afghanistan | Report: Finnish leaders painted a “dishonest” picture of the Afghanistan operation – “Finnish troops repeatedly participated in firefights”

The research of the Foreign Policy Institute reveals that politicians limited the communication about war events with their powerful orders.

Finland the government wanted to dilute the information about the battles of the Finnish troops in Afghanistan. This was done by limiting the reporting of wartime conditions and battles fought by Finns.

The information is revealed in the research report published by the Foreign Policy Institute on Monday Finland in Afghanistan 2001–2021. The study was prepared on the mandate of the Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

The study reports that “According to an interviewee who worked as a Finnish unit commander, war-like conditions were rarely reported and battles were not emphasized based on political guidance, and the description of another interviewee supported this narrative”.

It is not clear from the Afghanistan report who or which politicians, strictly speaking, gave the political guidance. Leading researcher on Afghanistan studies From Katariina Mustas says that no names were mentioned in that interview.

For the study, the researchers of the Foreign Policy Institute interviewed 64 people who had been involved in the decision-making, planning and implementation of operations in Afghanistan or had otherwise followed them closely. The interviews were conducted confidentially, and are referred to anonymously in the study.

During the fiercest battles in Afghanistan around 2009, as the President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces Tarja Halonenas foreign minister Alexander Stubb (kok) and as Minister of Defense Jyri Häkämies (cook).

From Katariina Mustas admits that the situation at that time can be called dishonest. Didn’t Finland’s political leadership want to tell what actually happened in Afghanistan?

“According to our research, both within the operations and nationally, one of the challenges was the construction of an overly optimistic picture of the situation, in which the complicated situation was not faced completely honestly.”

According to Mustasilla, the government had an over-optimistic picture of the situation on all levels, but the higher you went, the more “whitewashing” came into the reports.

“We didn’t want to emphasize the combat context and the armed conflict, because Finland had gone there to do peacekeeping,” says Mustasilta.

“The interviewees felt that they did not want to emphasize the fact that the situation had really turned into an armed conflict even where the Finnish troops were.”

According to Mustasilla, participation in the Afghanistan operation had to be justified by Finland’s declared goals and their progress, and that picture did not include emphasizing that we are participating in the fighting in Afghanistan.

in Afghanistan killed and injured Finns. Should the people have been told the truth about what kind of battles were fought there?

“I think that in the changed situation it is especially important to have a democratic discussion about whether this is the kind of context in which we want to be involved and why we want to be involved.”

“The people of Finland and the soldiers involved would have deserved it. They would also have understood the underlying foreign and security policy motives: that it was important for Finland to be part of that group and bear responsibility.”

in Finland The discussion about the position of Finnish troops in Afghanistan was raised already in July 2009, when a researcher from the Institute of Foreign Policy Charly Salonius-Pasternak wrote to HS Guest pen writingin which he considered Finland to be a country at war in Afghanistan.

“In the Afghanistan operation, Finland has crossed a significant practical and moral-ethical boundary,” he wrote.

Salonius-Pasternak reminded that when Finland left The purpose of the Afghanistan operation was not to participate in the war, but the situation had changed radically.

“Do the decision-makers not think that the citizens understand, or are the decision-makers not even aware of the situation?” Salonius-Pasternak asked.

Next in today’s HS, both Foreign Minister Stubb and Defense Minister Häkämies strongly denied Salonius-Pasternak’s interpretation.

“Absolutely not, and in my opinion it is irresponsible to claim otherwise. This is a crisis management operation with a UN mandate,” Stubb said.

“The situation is extremely difficult, but the claim that Finland is at war and that the decision-makers were not aware of it is baseless,” comments Häkämies.

However, in the newspaper of the same day, the commander of the Finnish troops Ahti Kurvinen told HS that “the fact is that there have been nine attacks against us in three months” and that the number of attacks had doubled during the year.

The article also reported that a couple of nights earlier, six Finnish soldiers had supported the Swedes in a firefight that lasted for hours, in which three rebels were killed and two were wounded.

A decade when it changed in 2010, the size of the Finnish force was around 200 soldiers. According to the report of the Foreign Policy Institute, “Finnish troops repeatedly participated in firefights as part of a military operation transferred under NATO, which had become a party to the conflict.”

According to HS information, at the time, the Defense Forces felt irritated that the Commander-in-Chief of the Defense Forces had not considered it appropriate to visit the troops fighting in Afghanistan.

The then president of the republic, Tarja Halonen, visited the Finnish group for the first time only in January 2011.