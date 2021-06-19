The government of Afghanistan announced this Saturday a comprehensive remodeling of your security device with the appointment of new ministers of Defense, Interior, as well as a new head of the Army at a critical moment for the country, between a spike in Taliban violence and before the final withdrawal of international forces.

The Government has appointed General Bismila Jan Mohamad, former strongman of former President Hamid Karzai, as the new acting Defense Minister, for whom he served precisely as head of this portfolio, and General Abdul Satar Mirzakwal as Acting Minister of the Interior. Another general, Wali Mohamad Ahmadzai, will occupy the Headquarters of the Army.

Meanwhile, the hitherto Minister of the Interior, Hayatulá Hayat, will become the new Minister of Urban Development, according to the presidential statement collected by the Tolo News chain. The new defense minister will replace the retired Asadullah Khalid.

These announcements come at a time of extreme violence in the country, where the Taliban have taken control of some thirty districts in the last two months. The last have been Baharak and Bangi in the province of Tajar; the Khawja Sabzposh district in Faryab, the Mardian district in Jawzjan, the Dara-e-Soof district in Samangan, the Qala Kah district in Farah and the Mirzaka district in Paktia.

Moreover, some deputies have warned that the Taliban plan to launch attacks against the country’s main cities in the near future and have asked the government to take immediate measures to recover the areas that have fallen into the hands of the group.

The upsurge in violence is also taking place at the end of the withdrawal of international troops. Twenty years after the start of its intervention in Afghanistan in October 2001, the United States has practically completed the withdrawal of its last 2,500 soldiers from the Asian country, although the deadline was September this year.