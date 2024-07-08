Afghanistan Refused to Recognize Women’s Team at 2024 Olympics

The Afghan government has refused to recognize the women’s half of the team at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Atal Mashwani, a representative of the country’s sports department, said. Le Parisien.

Mashwani said only three men were official participants in the Games because women’s sports are currently banned in Afghanistan. “If women don’t play sports, how can they get into the national team?” he asked.

The International Olympic Committee said it had not communicated with the Afghan authorities and had not invited them to the Games. It was noted that the candidacies of the Olympic participants were discussed only with the leadership of the National Olympic Committee, which is in exile.

Six athletes from Afghanistan will compete in the event – ​​three women and three men. The women will compete in track and field and cycling, while the men will compete in judo, track and field and swimming.