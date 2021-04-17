Today, Saturday, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health recorded 72 new cases of Coronavirus, out of 1124 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, according to the Afghan TV “Taloo News” channel today.

The ministry also recorded ten recoveries from the virus in the same period. No deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

The ministry stated that the total number of injuries has now reached 57,793, the total death toll is 2539, and the total recovery toll is 52,115.

So far, 381,981 samples have been tested in government centers, and there are 3,139 active cases in the country, according to data issued by the ministry.