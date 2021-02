Today, Tuesday, the Afghan Ministry of Public Health recorded 22 new cases of Coronavirus, out of 1022 samples that were tested during the past 24 hours, according to the Afghan TV “Taloo News” channel.

The ministry also recorded 81 cases of recovering from the virus during the same period.

The ministry added that the total number of cases now stands at 55,520, while the total number of deaths has reached 2,428, and the total number of recoveries is 48,514.