At least five children were killed in an unexploded ordnance explosion in Maidan Wardak province in central Afghanistan. The blast occurred while children, all under the age of 12, were playing in the village of Dasht e Top. Two other children were injured and taken to hospital in Kabul.

Every month in Afghanistan adults and children are killed in similar accidents, due to the large quantity of unexploded ordnance and mines inherited from decades of wars and conflicts. According to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs, Afghanistan is one of the countries with the highest concentration of landmines.