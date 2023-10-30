Afghanistan | Pakistan begins arresting those in the country illegally – could affect 1.7 million Afghans

Among other things, the UN has warned of a humanitarian disaster caused by deportations.

Several afghans in pakistan are now fearing wednesday when the security forces will start arresting people in the country illegally. This is reported by the news agency AFP. Pakistan has said there are up to 1.7 million Afghans in the country illegally.

According to the AP news agency, the Pakistani administration has set up detention or deportation centers to which those illegally in the country are to be taken before deportation.

The UN estimates that at least 600,000 Afghans have entered Pakistan since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan in 2021.

On Monday numerous schools that provided education to Afghan children closed their doors. At the same time, the families have been hiding from the authorities because they fear deportation to their homeland controlled by an extremist organization.

The deportations also include officials, policemen, journalists and activists who fled the Taliban. Many fear the revenge of the extremist organization.

“We came here to get an education, to get a good life. Not all Afghans want to return to Afghanistan. [Tytöillä] there are no freedoms there at all,” said the 16-year-old who spoke to AFP Nargis Rezaei.

Pakistan has accused the Taliban of not intervening with armed forces crossing the country’s border and committing bloodshed in Pakistan.

The Taliban have called Islamabad’s actions unfair and illegal.

Several Afghans have decided to return to Afghanistan voluntarily, although some have lived in Pakistan for decades. The New York Times –for the magazine spoke Najmuddin Torjan said that he arrived in Pakistan about four decades ago to escape the Soviet invasion.

“I tried my best during these 40 years to build a life. It’s hard. Now I’m starting again from zero,” said Torjan, who voluntarily returns to Afghanistan.

According to aid organizations, the border crossing points are congested when up to 4,000 people a day have crossed the border into Afghanistan.

In addition to the authorities, according to The New York Times, Afghans have recently faced cold treatment from other parties as well. Employers have fired and landlords have evicted Afghans for fear of fines.

The UN has warned that the deportations could lead to a humanitarian disaster. The warning applies especially to women and children, whose status has been severely eroded by the Taliban since its return to power.