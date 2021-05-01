This May 1st was the day agreed between the Taliban and the United States Government for the troops of this country and NATO to leave Afghanistan, as part of the peace agreement signed with this insurgent group. However, Joe Biden announced that this date would be the start of the withdrawal and that the last foreign soldier would leave on September 11, something that the Taliban have not liked.

This May 1st is a critical date for Afghanistan. Donald Trump agreed with the Taliban that the last foreign soldier from the country would leave today, however, reality says that there are still several months of US and NATO military presence in the area. Joe Biden, upon arrival, assured that meeting that deadline was “impossible” and set May 1 as the start date for the withdrawal, which would be completed by September 11.

This issue has drawn criticism from the Taliban insurgents, who say that the new US administration is not complying with what has been agreed and that they reserve the right to attack again for the remaining months. Since the signing of the peace agreement, its actions against foreign forces have been notably reduced, focusing above all on the fight against a common enemy of both sides: the Islamic State.

Fighting the Islamic State was a fundamental piece in the agreements with the United States and its Western allies, and it was going to be so in the peace agreements with the Kabul government. However, these peace agreements, which were intended to establish a model of joint coexistence after the departure of foreign forces, have been stalled for months.

The end of an endless war

Joe Biden gave the go-ahead to withdraw all of his troops from a battlefield that has had more costs than benefits for the United States and NATO allies in general. The US president called the conflict an “endless war” and gave the go-ahead to what was started by his predecessor, Donald Trump, only later. From today between 2,500 and 3,500 US military personnel will be leaving the territory, to which we must add another 7,000 from NATO.

US troops line up in Afghanistan in a 2018 file photo. © MASSOUD HOSSAINI / AP

The Army has been inventorying its materials for weeks to catalog what will be taken back to the United States, what material will be donated to the Afghan government, and what will be sold in the country’s markets. Biden announced the new date for September 11, 2021, just on the 20th anniversary of the attack on the Twin Towers that motivated the invasion of the Taliban regime on October 7 of that year.

Joe Biden has maintained during these weeks that the initial mission for which he went to this country was already fulfilled more than 10 years ago, which is none other than ending the life of the leader of the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda and intellectual author of the attacks, Osama Bin Laden.

This war has been the longest in which the North American country has participated and its costs have been very high. The AP news agency assures that in these two decades more than two billion dollars have been invested in this conflict, which has generated the loss of 2,442 US soldiers and 1,144 of the rest of NATO allies.

In addition to this, the main victims of the conflict were the civilian population, which in 20 years has seen the war have killed more than 47,200 civilians and has caused millions of Afghans to move internally in the country or flee as refugees to other nations.

Furthermore, the geopolitical gain from the conflict has been rather small. Although the Taliban were overthrown from power in the early years and very small areas of the country were marginalized, they have progressively gained territory and are currently estimated to be the de facto power of approximately half of the territory. A threat that would increase in the face of a lack of consensus with the Afghan government and the departure of foreign troops.

Kabul strengthens itself against possible Taliban attacks

The military presence multiplied in the Afghan capital and in the main cities under government control due to the possibility of the start of the Taliban hostilities. The insurgent group has not yet ruled on the matter, but it is expected that in the coming days its leadership will decide whether to attack or not because the foreign troops did not leave on May 1.

Violence against Afghans has escalated dramatically in recent weeks, with more than 100 Afghan security forces personnel killed.

The Taliban are currently in negotiations with the United States to prevent direct attacks against foreign armed forces in their withdrawal. NATO has already warned that if this happened they would respond with all available force to the attacks.

Afghan men transfer a coffin of a victim of a car bomb explosion last night into an ambulance, in Logar province, Afghanistan, on May 1, 2021. © Stringer via Reuters

The bloodletting of attacks continues in the country

A new attack shook the country in the last hours after the explosion of a car bomb that killed at least 27 people and injured several dozen more in the province of Logar. The car filled with explosives detonated in Pul-e Alam, the capital of Logar, near the home of the former head of the provincial council, Didar Lawang, spokesman for the governor of Logar.

Among the victims were high school students and members of the armed security forces. At the moment the authorship is unknown, although a Taliban spokesman assured the Reuters news agency that they were investigating the events.

With Reuters, AP and EFE