Afghanistan | NOW: Hundreds of Taliban soldiers have moved to Pakistan after the holy war

Afghanistan’s apparent peace drives Taliban soldiers to fight elsewhere.

Young The movement of Taliban soldiers outside the borders of Afghanistan raises concerns that violent extremism will strengthen in neighboring countries and later also in Western countries, the US media The New York Times reports on Monday.

Tuesday marked two years since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

According to Taliban members, local leaders and security experts interviewed by NYT, hundreds of Taliban soldiers have entered Pakistan illegally to fight in insurgent organizations.

They are mainly associated with the Taliban of Pakistan (TTP), which largely shares the ideology of the Afghan Taliban, but is a separate network.

The TTP has controlled large areas in Pakistan’s tribal areas. The TTP has managed to carry out several spectacular attacks this year to undermine the Pakistani government.

Pakistani authorities have accused the Afghan authorities of not properly intervening in their soldiers joining the TTP.

The Afghan Taliban leadership has publicly condemned the departure of its soldiers from their homeland.

NYT’s according to the article, young Taliban soldiers are driven across the border into Pakistan by the desire to participate in jihad, the holy war.

For years, many young men attended Quranic schools run by the Taliban, which extolled the idea of ​​global holy war and martyrdom.

Several lived for years in the mountains to fight against the Western Alliance. They knew no other kind of life.

Now there is apparent peace in Afghanistan, and the soldiers’ tasks have changed to guarding roadblocks or traffic police.

“Peace and security are guaranteed in our country, so now we have to fight in other countries and protect the rights of other Muslims”, the Taliban soldier interviewed by NYT justified his decision to go to Pakistan and join the ranks of the TTP.