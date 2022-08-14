“We are tired of being discriminated against, we will stay here to get our rights back.”

It is the eve of the first anniversary of the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan, videos arriving from Kabul show dozens of Afghan women returning to the streets to ask for bread and freedom. They defied the bans until they reached the Ministry of Education where the Taliban opened fire, firing into the air to disperse the women and arresting ten journalists and operators following the demonstration.

An artistntanea that reminds the world of what the last twelve months have been for Afghan citizens: the interval between the fall of Kabul that shook the world and the slow oblivion that led to hunger twenty million people.

Kabul, a year ago

On August 15, 2021, Kabul falls and together with the Afghan capital, the illusions of twenty years of war and billions of dollars spent on aid fall. The images of those days are in the memory of each of us: the Taliban who in twelve days accelerate the offensive that began in the spring conquer the provinces of the country one after another until they arrive, without encountering resistance, to garrison the streets of Kabul . The final withdrawal of US troops from the country was two weeks away.

Officials of the Afghan Republic had been organizing the flight of men and capital for weeks, since in the spring – the Doha agreements between the Taliban and the US administration confirmed – it was clear to many that the question was not whether the Taliban would arrive. to win back the country, but when they would.

Thus, when on August 14 the Taliban were at the gates dIn the city, as embassies organized air bridges from the Green Zone to the airport, people poured into the street. Incredulous, scared, betrayed. There were those who remembered the first Islamic emirate (1996-2001) and did not want to relive it and those who did not want to remind their children and especially their daughters of the second Emirate – which was already there, on the street.

Hamid Karzai airport has become in a few hours the chronicle of a failure, of the astonishing lack of strategy of the United States and the allies who had not foreseen the announced withdrawal of troops with the capital returned to the Taliban.

Just three months earlier, in June 2021, US officials had said that Kabul would fall in six, up to twelve months after the US withdrawal. Instead, the country capitulated in a few days, the Taliban entered the city, occupied the presidential palace and the days that separated the conquest of Kabul from August 31 became the prologue to an announced massacre that led to the suicide bombing of August 26. . Two hundred people died, among the thousands massed along the perimeter walls of the airport in a desperate attempt to reach the last evacuation flights.

So while the diplomatic offices exfiltrated the staff, while the former president Ashraf Ghani he fled without a word for his people, saving family and money, those who had worked and believed for the Republic sought a hiding place for fear of being hunted down and executed, or sought to escape. Thus the Afghans died with the Taliban in the street and the Westerners fleeing, they died clinging to the wings of the planes taking off, like Fada Mohammed, a young dentist who died on August 16, whose remains were found days later ten kilometers from the airport.

In a few days Kabul has changed its face. The flags of the Koranic students have appeared, those of the Afghan Republic have been removed, the music has disappeared, the advertising billboards have been removed, the faces of women have been removed in the shop windows, and the women have also disappeared.

Covered by veils, by burqas, by prohibitions, by fear. “We assure the international community that there will be no discrimination against women,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said during a press conference on 17 August. “That their rights will be respected, but within the structures we have.”

The ambiguity of Mujahid’s words of guarantee “within the structures we have”, would soon become the alibi of female segregation. The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, returned a few weeks after the capture of Kabul, was for Afghan women the prelude to the worst possible scenario: their disappearance from public life.ica.

Photo by Alessio Romenzi

The body of women

The international community immediately isolated the new Kabul regime.

The Taliban knew that the game of recognition of their authority would be played on the rights of women and for months they boasted an opening that never came, indeed.

In January Zabihullah Mujahid returned to talking about women’s education, not to reassure the international community and Afghan families, but to buy time: “It’s a question of capacity, I hope that schools can reopen in March because we – he tells reporters that they pressed him on access to schools for girls – we are not against education ».

But Qhen on March 23 – the first day of the new Afghan school year – the girls left the house with backpacks on their shoulders, they found the schools open for the boys but not for them.

The meaning of Mujahid’s words was clear, the structures they “had at their disposal” would never have been adequate for the presence of women.

Afghan women have been enforced hijabs since May, are required to cover their faces when in public, are prohibited from taking long-distance travel alone, and can only visit the capital’s public parks on days when men they are not allowed, but according to the religious police it remains preferable, however, for women “to stay at home than to go out on the street” even during the hours in which it would be allowed. The requirement of the mahram has been restored, a male family member who acts as a companion, whose presence inevitably influences every aspect of female social life, from the possibility of shopping to taking care of the health and food assistance of their families. To that of moving, or working, that is, contributing to the survival of families that in a few months have fallen into the abyss of an unprecedented economic crisis. A poverty such that an increasing number of girls are exposed to the risk of early marriages.

Bambines promised, given or sold that have become bargaining chips for families who no longer know how to feed themselves or how to repay their debts.

Sanctions, the economic crisis, hunger

When the Taliban took power, the United States and other world powers that failed to recognize their own as the legitimate government of Afghanistan and placed the country under sanctions, frozen over $ 9 billion in assets belonging to the Central Bank of Afghanistan and the international community has reduced aid, despite all donor countries being aware that in the former Islamic Republic it depended on foreign aid which financed 75 per cent of public spending. Donor governments, led by the United States, instructed the World Bank to cut about $ 2 billion in external international assistance that the bank managed through the Afghanistan Reconstructive Trust Fund (ARTF) to pay the salaries of millions of teachers, practitioners health workers and other state workers.

The result is that wages have not been paid for months, the markets are full of goods that Afghans cannot buy, the country’s middle class has disappeared and the women – unable to work – can only beg or hope that someone wants a of daughters in exchange for money.

Unemployment has soared, imports have plummeted and poverty has reached almost universal levels, a cholera epidemic has hit the southern part of the country while hunger, aggravated by the second year of drought, has become an emergency for millions of people. families. According to United Nations data, 20 million people in Afghanistan today – roughly half the population – are suffering from level 3 or 4 of food insecurity, which corresponds to the state: crisis or emergency. The World Food Program reported a few weeks ago that tens of thousands of people in one province, Ghor, had fallen into acute level 5 (“catastrophic”) malnutrition, the level that precedes famine.

According to the Red Cross, in one year the price of oil has increased by 55%, that of flour by 68%, 70% of Afghan families are unable to provide for basic needs, 3.5 million children are at risk of malnutrition.

For months, humanitarian organizations have been sounding alarms on the magnitude of the crisis and on the causality between hunger and the economic shock that the country is experiencing. With Afghan money blocked by sanctions, the country is experiencing the tragic and ruthless paradox that in markets and shops there is food but there is no money to buy it.

An economic crisis which, according to the International Rescue Committee “risks generating a humanitarian crisis that could lead to more deaths than 20 years of war”.

Save the Children’s Afghan National Director said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. We treat frighteningly sick children every day who have eaten nothing but bread for months. Parents must make impossible decisions: which of their children will they feed? Do they send their children to work or leave them to starve? ».

It was mid-February, it had only been six months sinceor the Taliban had reconquered the country, the world (read the donors) would soon replace the Afghan emergency with the Ukrainian one. The destinies of the Afghans, of the Afghans, thus began to end up in the shadows.

The Western Dilemma on Afghanistan

The fate of Afghan women is closely intertwined with the economic crisis aggravated by sanctions. It was immediately clear that the tussle over sanctions would have the recognition of women’s rights as a bargaining chip. The economic instrument seemed to the West the simplest way to try to put pressure on the Taliban, the Emirate’s ability to prove inclusive, capable of guaranteeing female education would have been the lever to ease economic sanctions and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid so necessary for the survival of the country.

The tug-of-war, however, has turned into a moral dilemma which after a year has not only failed to achieve the desired results, but has demonstrated (once again) the absence of a Western strategy to cope with the humanitarian catastrophe it has helped to generate. .

Women were left without rights, forced into the burqa, domestic life, ignorance, the Taliban remained in power, but punished by economic sanctions.

“What’s happening right now is that 38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power, ”said Samira Sayed Rahman, communications coordinator for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), photographing the crisis in the country but also in the West. “The Afghan people are experiencing a nightmare, victims of both the cruelty of the Taliban and international apathy,” said Fereshta Abbasi, an Afghan researcher with Human Rights Watch. “The future of Afghanistan will remain bleak unless foreign governments engage more actively with the Taliban authorities while exercising them vigorously pressures to respect their rights ”.

The same Taliban with whom the United States signed a peace agreement in February 2020 to ensure the withdrawal of its troops in safe conditions, the men who are and were on the international terrorist lists during the talks in Doha were presentable – indeed necessary. – are today unpresentable and therefore sanctioned. Previously, the attacks that would have endangered the safety of Western delegations and troops depended on them, today the lives of millions of Afghan citizens depend on them.

This is why international organizations are calling for an effort to “engage with the Taliban authorities”.

IS the real dilemma of the West today, in Afghanistan. It is the only way to save men, women and children who risk starvation.