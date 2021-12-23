Afghanistan New German Foreign Minister on Afghanistan: Attempts to prevent ‘worst humanitarian catastrophe of our time’, giving priority to 15,000 people not evacuated

Annalena Baerbock promised her country would also work to promote the evacuation of women and girls in particular.

German new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock outlined on Thursday the country’s action plan for Afghanistan.

According to Baerbock, Germany should work with its international partners to ensure that, for example, foreign aid reaches those who need it most.

In addition, Germany intends to intensify evacuations. According to the Foreign Minister, priority will be given to women and girls in particular, as well as to the 15,000 people who Germany did not have time to evacuate during the autumn operation.

Baerbock ‘s statements were reported by AFP and German media Waz.

Two Baerbock, who served as German foreign minister for a week, warned of a worsening situation in Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan is on our way to the worst humanitarian catastrophe of our time,” Baerbock said at a news conference, according to AFP.

The foreign minister said Afghanistan’s economy had collapsed and many of the country’s citizens were starving. An estimated 24 million Afghans need help surviving the winter, according to Baerbock.

“We can’t allow hundreds of thousands of children to die because we didn’t want to act,” Baerbock said.

According to Baerbock, the German administration will find out how to get humanitarian aid to the country and how to get those who need a lot of protection out of Afghanistan.

The UN, whose Security Council has just recently decided to allow humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, has a key role to play here.

Baerbockin according to Afghanistan, about 15,000 people are still awaiting evacuation, which Germany had committed to receive. They did not have time to be brought to Germany during the autumn international operation.

According to the Foreign Minister, assisting them is a priority for the German administration. Baerbock says efforts to ensure a safe start will be stepped up.

According to AFP, Baerbock also said that efforts were being made to evacuate the country, especially those under special threat from the Taliban regime..