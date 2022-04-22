At least 33 people have died caused by the explosion in a mosque in Kunduz, in northern Afghanistan. In the aftermath of the bicycle bomb, this time a mosque was targeted in the Imam Sahib district. According to the spokesman for the governor, there are at least 33 dead, including children, and dozens of injured.

#Breaking#Urgent#Afghanistan#ISIS Explosion in Sunni mosque in Kunduz, Afghanistan An explosion at a Sunni mosque in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province has left about 40 people dead and wounded. Isis is expected to be the offenders. (graphic) pic.twitter.com/JxkKRyKweA – Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) April 22, 2022

The security officer of the district, Hafiz Omar, reported that the explosion occurred around 15.30 in the afternoon at the Mawlawi Secondar mosque, where many faithful were present because it was the time for prayers. So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Yesterday four people were killed and another 18 were injured in Kunduz in the explosion of a bike-bomb as a pickup truck passed by transporting the technical staff employed in a nearby Taliban outpost. The Si-Dukan mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, frequented by Shiite Hazara, was also hit yesterday: the toll in that case was at least 12 dead and 58 wounded, 32 of whom were in serious condition. The attack was claimed by Isis-Khorasan.