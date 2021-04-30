Friday, April 30, 2021
Afghanistan Nearly 30 people died in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan

April 30, 2021
The blast took place in the eastern province of Logar, Afghanistan, on Friday.

At least 27 people have been killed in a powerful explosion in Afghanistan, according to Reuters. The blast took place in the eastern province of Logar, Afghanistan, on Friday.

The explosion in Pul-e Alam, the provincial capital, was caused by a car bomb and injured 60 people, said Logar’s provincial council chief. Hasibullah Stanekzai According to Reuters.

Reuters according to the country’s interior ministry and a representative of Logar’s provincial governor confirmed the explosion had taken place but did not comment on the number of victims.

