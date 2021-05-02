Nafter almost twenty years, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan officially began on the weekend. There were attacks by the Taliban on Afghan security forces and attacks across the country. The detonation of a car bomb in the capital of the eastern province of Logar was devastating: at least 30 people were killed and more than a hundred injured on Saturday night. Authorities attributed the attack to the Taliban.

In the southern province of Ghazni, the Islamists captured an important army base on Saturday morning; numerous soldiers were captured or killed. At least eight soldiers were killed and others injured in northeastern Badakhshan province when the Taliban attacked an army post on Saturday. The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that more than 80 Taliban had been killed in counter-offensives by the army in several provinces within 24 hours. Security in Kabul and other cities was increased over the weekend.

Attacks on members of the NATO “Resolute Support” mission were largely absent for the time being. A spokesman for the US military announced on Twitter on Saturday that Kandahar airfield had been shot at with “ineffective indirect fire”. There were no damages or injuries. In the evening, the armed forces carried out a “precision strike” and destroyed more missiles. The Taliban did not claim the attack for themselves.

The insurgents had repeatedly called for the May 1st withdrawal date agreed with the government in Washington to be observed. Her spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter on Saturday that the violation of the deadline gave the insurgents the right “to take all necessary measures against the occupying powers that they deem appropriate”. The Taliban fighters awaited a decision from their leadership. Most recently, just under 10,000 soldiers from the United States and its allies were in Afghanistan. Among them were 1067 soldiers from the German Armed Forces; According to a report by the German Press Agency, soldiers from the Special Forces Command are securing their withdrawal.



Meanwhile, the Reuters news agency reported that a secret annex to the US-Taliban agreement of February 2020 had agreed that the Islamists would protect foreign military bases from attacks by other militant groups. While attacks on foreign troops under the agreement largely failed to materialize, the Taliban intensified its attacks on the Afghan army over the course of the year. The level of violence was also high in winter. According to a new American report, there were almost 37 percent more attacks by militant groups in the months from January to March 2021 than in the same period last year. Significantly more civilians were killed in the process.