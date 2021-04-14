Joe Biden has announced that US troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11th. NATO could follow suit, but US intelligence is warning against it.

Washington, DC – US President Joe Biden * wants to completely withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by September 11th at the latest – around four and a half months later than his predecessor Donald Trump * was aiming for. A US government official named the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on Tuesday as the final point of the withdrawal. Trump had already promised the radical Islamic Taliban a troop withdrawal on May 1 *. Biden’s government officials have now said that an orderly withdrawal of the US soldiers remaining in Afghanistan will be initiated before May 1. The withdrawal should be completed by September 11th. The procedure will be “coordinated” with the NATO partners. There are “no conditions” for the withdrawal, said the government representative. Making a withdrawal of conditions, as has been done in the past, would ultimately lead to the US staying “forever” in Afghanistan *.

Biden is sending a clear signal in which direction his politics will move. The President apparently sees no further use in leaving American troops in Afghanistan. Joe Biden wants the US to take care of the major domestic challenges *, but “the reality is that the United States also has major strategic interests in the world,” a person familiar with the deliberations told the Washington Post further. “Like an increasingly aggressive and assertive Russia *; like North Korea and Iran, whose nuclear programs pose a threat to the United States ”. Hence, “Afghanistan just isn’t up to the level of these other threats right now,” the person said.

Afghanistan mission: Taliban threaten renewed attacks if troops do not withdraw

Biden had already warned against ambitious goals in Afghanistan during his time as Barack Obama’s Vice President (2009 to 2017). The Trump administration had promised the Islamists a troop withdrawal by May 1. The prerequisites were resilient security guarantees from the Taliban, such as breaking ties with the Al-Qaeda terrorist network, as well as peace talks with the Afghan government. The Taliban also stopped their attacks on Western soldiers. However, the Taliban have threatened new attacks on Western troops if the May 1st withdrawal date is not adhered to. The US government representative has now warned that the Taliban had been made unmistakably clear that any attack on US or allied troops would result in a “hard” response.

The United States invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks. In the meantime, around 100,000 US soldiers were deployed in the Hindu Kush. According to official information, there are currently around 2,500 US soldiers. The Bundeswehr is participating with around 1,100 soldiers in the NATO-led operation in the civil war country. Many observers fear new chaos in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of western troops. The peace talks between the government in Kabul and the Taliban have so far not been successful. President Biden wants to give a speech on the planned troop withdrawal * on Wednesday.

Kramp-Karrenbauer expects a NATO decision to withdraw from Afghanistan on Wednesday

After the US government announced the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, Federal Defense Minister * Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU *) expects NATO to follow suit. “We always said: we go in together, we go out together,” she said on Wednesday in the ARD morning magazine. “I stand for an orderly withdrawal and that’s why I assume that we will decide this today.” A special meeting of NATO defense and foreign ministers is scheduled for the afternoon. It is now a matter of “that we also synchronize our plans in NATO with the plans of the USA,” said Kramp-Karrenbauer in the ARD. She did not comment on a specific date for the withdrawal of the last German soldiers from Afghanistan.

US secret service warns of troop withdrawal: prospects for a peace agreement are “low”

The US secret services recently warned in a report against the withdrawal of troops that the prospects for a peace agreement within a year were “slim”. “The Taliban are likely to make further gains on the battlefield and the Afghan government will have difficulty keeping the Taliban at bay if the coalition (the Western military alliance) withdraws support. The Taliban are “confident” that they can achieve a “military victory”, says the US report on the global threat. The Afghan armed forces would repeatedly suffer military setbacks.

Turkey announced peace talks for Afghanistan on Tuesday, which will take place in Istanbul from April 24 to May 4. The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that the conference should “accelerate and supplement” the intra-Afghan negotiations. The aim is a “just and lasting political solution” for Afghanistan. However, the Taliban want to boycott the meeting in Istanbul. “Until all foreign troops have completely withdrawn from our homeland, we are not ready to take part in any conference at which decisions about Afghanistan are to be made,” said Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem on Tuesday via Twitter. (dp / afp) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.